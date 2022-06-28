Simba Nagpal Shares His Acting Method; Naagin 6 Star Cuts Himself Out From World To Play Dark Role (Exclusive)

After his phenomenal performance in the last episode of Naagin 6, Simba Nagpal is being showered with a lot of praise all over the internet. From shocking his fans with his drastic look as Shakti to delivering a spine-chilling performance, the handsome hunk has won hearts with his acting skills. Recently, in a candid chat with Filmibeat , Simba Nagpal opened up about his preparations for the role of Shakti in the supernatural show.

Simba Nagpal shared how he slipped into the role of Shakti. He said, "I really love to get into the skin of the character. But people have a wrong impression of method acting. They think actors lock themselves into a room and traumatize themselves to get into a character - but that's not what method acting is. But method acting simply means to slip right into the character."

The Bigg Boss 15 fame further shared his method of getting into the skin of the character. Simba said, "My method was to completely cut myself out from the world- and just being with myself, and in the character; thinking about his (Shakti) feelings and what he's been through being locked up in a room for twenty years. I stayed in the character for as long as I could. But when I had to become Rishabh again- I had to come out of the dark character."

Let us tell you, Simba fans are also taking to Twitter to express their love for their favourite star's dedication towards the new character Shakti. Talking about his ongoing show, Naagin 6 also stars Tejasswi Prakash, Sudha Chandran, Urvashi Dholakia and many others in key roles. After the shocking twist in the show, fans are eager to see the evil side of Simba Nagpal's character.