Kapil Sharma, the renowned comedian is back on the television screens with the highly celebrated The Kapil Sharma Show. The brand-new edition of Sony Entertainment Television's The Kapil Sharma Show premiered on September 10, Saturday, and has been slated to air every Saturday & Sunday at 9:30 PM.

To the uninitiated, this time Kapil Sharma will be seen running a local Cable TV channel in a mohallah surrounded by his crazy family and even crazier neighbourhood. Due to an accident, Kapil has lost the memory of his beloved wife, Bindu (Sumona Chakravarti). To revive Kapil's memory, his father-in-law Sunder Das, a vaid (Ishtiyak Khan), mother-in-law Roopmati (Gaurav Dubey), and brother-in-law Goli (Satinder Soni), have moved into his house. Along with Bindu, they keep coming up with solutions to remind him of their marriage, but it ensues into hilarious chaos.