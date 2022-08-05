Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's latest action-adventure film Bimbisara is ready for the fans and moviegoers to experience on the big screen. The movie was released amid decent expectations from the Nandamuri fans on August 5. Ahead of its theatrical release, the makers of the film have organized a pre-release event at Shilpakala Vedika where Kalyan Ram's half-brother Jr NTR appeared as the chief guest.
Bimbisara Twitter Review: Tweets To Go Through Before You Book Your Tickets For Kalyan Ram's Film!
Bimbisara is the story of the Trigarthala King Bimbisara, who time travels and arrives in the modern world from his kingdom, to safeguard his hidden treasure. The movie stars Catherine Tresa, Samyuktha Menon, Warina Hussain Srinivasa Reddy, and Prakash Raj among others.
A few enthusiastic moviegoers who have already watched the film have shared their opinions on the film Bimbisara so that you might get to know if you want to watch it or not.
Check out the tweets here:
sharat
@sherry1111111
Honestly didn't expect the movie to be this good in terms of story and taking. New director intha cheyadam ante 🔥 #Bimbisara
News by Nagarjuna⚜
@FanBoy999999
It's a Win👍 3.75/5
#bimbisara an excellent time travel concept with great emotional content.
Venky Reviews
@venkyreviews
#Bimbisara Decent 1st half
Film starts off sluggish with an outdated feel but picks up after a little while and is engaging the till the interval. Keeravani BGM stands out!
Searching for Something 🧘
@RISK_AJAY
Good 1st half with Nice interval bang
Production values 👌👌👌
On screen Eeshwarude Song 👍👍
#Bimbisara
Searching for Something 🧘
@RISK_AJAY
2nd half ::
Family Song Followed by Heavy action block
Mental mass fight sequence
Kreem sir on duty 🥵🥵🥵🥵
#Bimbisara
The movie unit made it clear that Bimbisara is a fictional work and does not possess the qualities or representation of the historic Magadha King Bimbisara. Depending on the film's reception at the box office, actor Kalyan Ram hinted at a sequel to the film.
Bimbisara is written and directed by Mallidi Vassisht as his maiden project. The movie is bankrolled by K Hari Krishna under the NTR Arts banner. MM Keeravani composed the film's background score and Chirrantan Bhatt scored tunes for the songs. Chota K Naidu cranked the camera for Bimbisara, which has been edited by Tammi Raju. The movie is made on a budget of Rs 40 Crore.
- Bimbisara Pre-Release Business Worldwide: Will Kalyan Ram's Film Pass The Litmus Test & Achieve Break-Even?
- Bimbisara First Review: Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's Fantasy Action Drama Looks Promising!
- A Fan Of The NTR Family, Putta Sai Ram, Dies After Attending Bimbisara Pre-Release Event!
- Bimbisara Trailer Review: Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's Film Is All About The Majestic Magadha King & Time Travel!
- Devil First Look Out! Nandamuri Kalyan Ram Is Gearing Up For A Pan-India Release!
- Bimbisara First Glimpse Out: Kalyan Ram To Play A Barbarian King In This Time Travel Film!
- Catherine Tresa On Marriage: Family Is Forcing Me To Get Married
- World Famous Lover: Producer Demands Refund From Vijay Deverakonda After The Film's Failure
- World Famous Lover Movie Review: Vijay Devarakonda Shines In This Emotionally Exhausting Love Story!
- World Famous Lover: Vijay Deverakonda Not On Talking Terms With Director Kranthi Madhav?
- World Famous Lover Twitter Review: Here's What Audiences Feel About The Vijay Devarakonda Starrer!
- Vijay Deverakonda Looks Charming Alongside Raashi Khanna In This New Poster Of ‘World Famous Lover’