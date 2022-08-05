Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's latest action-adventure film Bimbisara is ready for the fans and moviegoers to experience on the big screen. The movie was released amid decent expectations from the Nandamuri fans on August 5. Ahead of its theatrical release, the makers of the film have organized a pre-release event at Shilpakala Vedika where Kalyan Ram's half-brother Jr NTR appeared as the chief guest.

Bimbisara is the story of the Trigarthala King Bimbisara, who time travels and arrives in the modern world from his kingdom, to safeguard his hidden treasure. The movie stars Catherine Tresa, Samyuktha Menon, Warina Hussain Srinivasa Reddy, and Prakash Raj among others.

A few enthusiastic moviegoers who have already watched the film have shared their opinions on the film Bimbisara so that you might get to know if you want to watch it or not.

Check out the tweets here:

sharat

@sherry1111111

Honestly didn't expect the movie to be this good in terms of story and taking. New director intha cheyadam ante 🔥 #Bimbisara

News by Nagarjuna⚜

@FanBoy999999

It's a Win👍 3.75/5

#bimbisara an excellent time travel concept with great emotional content.

Venky Reviews

@venkyreviews

Advertisement Advertisement

#Bimbisara Decent 1st half

Film starts off sluggish with an outdated feel but picks up after a little while and is engaging the till the interval. Keeravani BGM stands out!

Searching for Something 🧘

@RISK_AJAY

Good 1st half with Nice interval bang

Production values 👌👌👌

On screen Eeshwarude Song 👍👍

#Bimbisara

Searching for Something 🧘

@RISK_AJAY

2nd half ::

Family Song Followed by Heavy action block

Mental mass fight sequence

Kreem sir on duty 🥵🥵🥵🥵

#Bimbisara



The movie unit made it clear that Bimbisara is a fictional work and does not possess the qualities or representation of the historic Magadha King Bimbisara. Depending on the film's reception at the box office, actor Kalyan Ram hinted at a sequel to the film.

Bimbisara is written and directed by Mallidi Vassisht as his maiden project. The movie is bankrolled by K Hari Krishna under the NTR Arts banner. MM Keeravani composed the film's background score and Chirrantan Bhatt scored tunes for the songs. Chota K Naidu cranked the camera for Bimbisara, which has been edited by Tammi Raju. The movie is made on a budget of Rs 40 Crore.