Queen Of Tears Episode 15 OTT Release Date, Time, Platform: When & Where To Watch? What To Expect? DEETS

Queen Of Tears Episode 15 Release Date Details: Featuring Kim Soo-Hyun and Kim Ji-Won in prominent roles, the highly anticipated K-drama Queen of Tears premiered on Netflix in March to immense fanfare. True to expectations, the series has garnered a positive reception from viewers worldwide. With fourteen episodes already available for streaming, fans are eagerly anticipating the release of the fifteenth episode of this captivating romantic drama.

Directed by renowned Korean filmmaker Kim Hee-won, Queen of Tears has swiftly become Netflix's latest international sensation, enriching the streaming platform's diverse array of South Korean TV dramas. Are you curious about the release details of Queen of Tears Episode 15 and all that surrounds it?

No need to worry, we've got you covered. Whether you're a dedicated K-drama fan or just looking for a quick rundown of the plot, cast, and characters, we've gathered all the essential information for you right here.

ALL ABOUT THE QUEEN OF TEARS STORYLINE AND STAR CAST

Kim Soo-Hyun and Kim Ji-Won starrer Queen Of Tears revolves around a married couple deeply in love despite their contrasting backgrounds. While their initial romance led to marriage, their connection began to fade over time. However, a pivotal moment rekindles their feelings, enabling them to remain together.

In the highly acclaimed series, Kim Soo-Hyun takes on the role of Baek Hyun-woo, while Kim Ji-won breathes life into Hong Hae-in. This stellar cast is further enhanced by Lee Joo-bin as Cheon Da-hye, Kwak Dong-yeon as Hong Soo-cheol, Park Sung-hoon as Yoon Eun-sung, Kim Kap-soo as Hong Man-dae, and Jung Jin-young as Hong Beom-jun, among others, providing solid support to the talented leads.

QUEEN OF TEARS EPISODE 15 RELEASE DATE & TIME: WHEN, WHERE TO WATCH IN INDIA?

Episode 15 of the Netflix series is scheduled for release on Saturday (April 27, 2024). Queen of Tears comprises 16 episodes, airing each Saturday and Sunday at approximately 9:20 pm Korean Standard Time (KST), equivalent to 5:20 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

As per reports, Queen Of Tears Episode 15 is set to premiere at 9:10 pm (KST), corresponding to 5:40 pm (IST).

WHAT TO EXPECT FROM QUEEN OF TEARS EPISODE 15?

In episode 14, Baek Hyun Woo and Hong Hae-in opt for a break to enjoy some precious moments together away from the chaos. The episode unfolds their enchanting experiences as they venture through various locales, openly expressing their affection for one another.

However, their bliss is abruptly disrupted when Eun-sung, vehemently opposing their relationship, falsely implicates Hyun-woo, resulting in his arrest. Will the couple successfully overcome Eun-sung's schemes and remain united, or will their bond be affected?

What do you think? Share your views in the comments section below.