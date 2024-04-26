Queen Of Tears Episode 15 OTT Release Date, Time, Platform: When & Where To Watch? What To Expect? DEETS

Queen
Of
Tears
Episode
15
Release
Date
Details:
Featuring
Kim
Soo-Hyun
and
Kim
Ji-Won
in
prominent
roles,
the
highly
anticipated
K-drama
Queen
of
Tears
premiered
on
Netflix
in
March
to
immense
fanfare.
True
to
expectations,
the
series
has
garnered
a
positive
reception
from
viewers
worldwide.
With
fourteen
episodes
already
available
for
streaming,
fans
are
eagerly
anticipating
the
release
of
the
fifteenth
episode
of
this
captivating
romantic
drama.
Directed
by
renowned
Korean
filmmaker
Kim
Hee-won,
Queen
of
Tears
has
swiftly
become
Netflix's
latest
international
sensation,
enriching
the
streaming
platform's
diverse
array
of
South
Korean
TV
dramas.
Are
you
curious
about
the
release
details
of
Queen
of
Tears
Episode
15
and
all
that
surrounds
it?
No
need
to
worry,
we've
got
you
covered.
Whether
you're
a
dedicated
K-drama
fan
or
just
looking
for
a
quick
rundown
of
the
plot,
cast,
and
characters,
we've
gathered
all
the
essential
information
for
you
right
here.
ALL
ABOUT
THE
QUEEN
OF
TEARS
STORYLINE
AND
STAR
CAST
Kim
Soo-Hyun
and
Kim
Ji-Won
starrer
Queen
Of
Tears
revolves
around
a
married
couple
deeply
in
love
despite
their
contrasting
backgrounds.
While
their
initial
romance
led
to
marriage,
their
connection
began
to
fade
over
time.
However,
a
pivotal
moment
rekindles
their
feelings,
enabling
them
to
remain
together.
In
the
highly
acclaimed
series,
Kim
Soo-Hyun
takes
on
the
role
of
Baek
Hyun-woo,
while
Kim
Ji-won
breathes
life
into
Hong
Hae-in.
This
stellar
cast
is
further
enhanced
by
Lee
Joo-bin
as
Cheon
Da-hye,
Kwak
Dong-yeon
as
Hong
Soo-cheol,
Park
Sung-hoon
as
Yoon
Eun-sung,
Kim
Kap-soo
as
Hong
Man-dae,
and
Jung
Jin-young
as
Hong
Beom-jun,
among
others,
providing
solid
support
to
the
talented
leads.
QUEEN
OF
TEARS
EPISODE
15
RELEASE
DATE
&
TIME:
WHEN,
WHERE
TO
WATCH
IN
INDIA?
Episode
15
of
the
Netflix
series
is
scheduled
for
release
on
Saturday
(April
27,
2024).
Queen
of
Tears
comprises
16
episodes,
airing
each
Saturday
and
Sunday
at
approximately
9:20
pm
Korean
Standard
Time
(KST),
equivalent
to
5:20
pm
Indian
Standard
Time
(IST).
As
per
reports,
Queen
Of
Tears
Episode
15
is
set
to
premiere
at
9:10
pm
(KST),
corresponding
to
5:40
pm
(IST).
WHAT
TO
EXPECT
FROM
QUEEN
OF
TEARS
EPISODE
15?
[15-16화
스페셜
선공개🎥]
기억을
잃은
해인이
찾아간
곳은
다름
아닌
현우가
있는
구치소?!
🥺
해인아...무의식적으로
심장이
반응하는
거
다
알아요...(|||❛︵❛。)
In
episode
14,
Baek
Hyun
Woo
and
Hong
Hae-in
opt
for
a
break
to
enjoy
some
precious
moments
together
away
from
the
chaos.
The
episode
unfolds
their
enchanting
experiences
as
they
venture
through
various
locales,
openly
expressing
their
affection
for
one
another.
However,
their
bliss
is
abruptly
disrupted
when
Eun-sung,
vehemently
opposing
their
relationship,
falsely
implicates
Hyun-woo,
resulting
in
his
arrest.
Will
the
couple
successfully
overcome
Eun-sung's
schemes
and
remain
united,
or
will
their
bond
be
affected?
What
do
you
think?
Friday, April 26, 2024, 19:00 [IST]