Urvashi Rautela Shakes A Leg With Chiranjeevi & Ravi Teja For A Special Song In Waltair Veerayya?

Bollywood bombshell Urvashi Rautela is getting flooded with opportunities down south, especially from Tollywood. The sizzling diva has been roped in for a special dance number in Tollywood's energetic star Ram Pothineni's next film under the direction of Boyapati Srinu. The latest we hear is that the actress has also signed on the dotted line for another special appearance in Waltair Veerayya.

Megastar Chiranjeevi, who was last seen in the Telugu remake of the Malayalam film Lucifer, as GodFather, is now ready to enthrall his fans in an out-and-out mass avatar. The veteran actor's first-look title teaser was released recently by the makers of Waltair Veerayya, which was received with great enthusiasm.