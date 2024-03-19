Sundaram Master OTT Release Date & Time Fixed: Harsha Chemudu's New Comedy Drama Will Stream On THIS Platform

Sundaram
Master
OTT
Release
Date
Fixed:
Sundaram
Master,
written
and
directed
by
Kalyan
Santhosh
in
his
directorial
debut
is
a
comedy-drama
that
was
released
worldwide
on
February
23.
Starring
comedian
Harsha
Chemudu
in
the
lead
role,
this
movie
was
co-funded
by
Massraja
Ravi
Teja.
The
movie's
theatrical
trailer
has
caused
anticipation
among
movie
lovers
and
Sundaram
Master
is
getting
mixed
response
at
the
box
office.
After
the
film's
theatrical
release,
the
movie
Sundaram
Master
was
reviewed
as
a
film
that
shines
with
the
cast's
performances
but
suffers
from
the
lack
of
story
and
engaging
screenplay.
The
film's
visuals,
music,
and
comedy
however
earned
applause.
Sundaram
Master
Synopsis
A
government
English
teacher
is
transferred
to
a
tribal
village
named
Miryalametta.
He
tries
to
befriend
the
villagers
and
tries
to
teach
them
the
language.
However,
he
is
in
for
a
big
shock
after
the
villagers
speak
fluent
English.
He
also
finds
out
that
the
villagers
harbor
a
well-kept
secret.
Sundaram
Master
OTT
Release
Date
Fixed
The
latest
buzz
around
Sundaram
Master's
OTT
release
says
that
the
movie's
digital
streaming
rights
were
secured
by
the
ETV
Win
digital
streaming
platform
for
a
decent
price.
The
movie
might
start
streaming
on
March
22
on
the
same
OTT
platform.
The
official
announcement
is
yet
to
come.
Sundaram
Master
Cast
This
comedy
drama
stars
Harsha
Chemudu
aka
Viva
Chemudu,
Divya
Sripada,
Harsha
Vardhan,
Bhadram,
Balakrishna
Neelakantapurar,
and
a
bunch
of
other
new
actors.
Sundaram
Master
Crew
The
movie
written
and
directed
by
Kalyan
Santhosh
was
produced
by
Ravi
Teja
and
Sudheer
Kumar
Kurra
under
the
RT
Team
Works
and
Goalden
Media.
Sricharan
Pakala
composed
the
entire
background
score
and
tunes.
Deepak
Yaragera
cranked
the
camera
and
Karthik
Vunnava
worked
as
the
film's
editor.