Sundaram Master OTT Release Date & Time Fixed: Harsha Chemudu's New Comedy Drama Will Stream On THIS Platform

Sundaram Master OTT Release Date amp amp Time Fixed On ETV Win
Sundaram Master OTT Release Date Fixed: Sundaram Master, written and directed by Kalyan Santhosh in his directorial debut is a comedy-drama that was released worldwide on February 23. Starring comedian Harsha Chemudu in the lead role, this movie was co-funded by Massraja Ravi Teja. The movie's theatrical trailer has caused anticipation among movie lovers and Sundaram Master is getting mixed response at the box office.

After the film's theatrical release, the movie Sundaram Master was reviewed as a film that shines with the cast's performances but suffers from the lack of story and engaging screenplay. The film's visuals, music, and comedy however earned applause.

Sundaram Master Synopsis

A government English teacher is transferred to a tribal village named Miryalametta. He tries to befriend the villagers and tries to teach them the language. However, he is in for a big shock after the villagers speak fluent English. He also finds out that the villagers harbor a well-kept secret.

Sundaram Master OTT Release Date Fixed

The latest buzz around Sundaram Master's OTT release says that the movie's digital streaming rights were secured by the ETV Win digital streaming platform for a decent price. The movie might start streaming on March 22 on the same OTT platform. The official announcement is yet to come.

Sundaram Master Cast

This comedy drama stars Harsha Chemudu aka Viva Chemudu, Divya Sripada, Harsha Vardhan, Bhadram, Balakrishna Neelakantapurar, and a bunch of other new actors.

Sundaram Master Crew

The movie written and directed by Kalyan Santhosh was produced by Ravi Teja and Sudheer Kumar Kurra under the RT Team Works and Goalden Media. Sricharan Pakala composed the entire background score and tunes. Deepak Yaragera cranked the camera and Karthik Vunnava worked as the film's editor.

