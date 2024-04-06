Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Vs Maidaan Advance Booking Report: Ajay Devgn To BEAT Akshay-Tiger On Day 1 At BO?

Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
Vs
Maidaan
Advance
Booking:
After
the
recent
success
of
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan,
Tabu,
and
Kriti
Sanon
starrer
Crew,
Bollywood
fans
are
set
to
witness
the
biggest
box-office
clash
of
2024
so
far.
Yes,
you
guessed
it
right!
We're
talking
about
Akshay
Kumar's
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
and
Ajay
Devgn
starrer
Maidaan.
Amid
a
huge
buzz
and
expectations,
Maidaan
and
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
are
set
to
release
on
April
10,
coinciding
with
the
Eid
weekend,
and
moviegoers
are
looking
forward
to
watching
the
much-awaited
Bollywood
films
on
the
silver
screen
next
week.
As
the
films
are
just
four
days
away
from
their
theatrical
release,
the
makers
have
started
the
advance
bookings.
Let's
take
a
look
at
the
advance
booking
reports
of
both
the
movies
and
see
which
one
is
ahead
in
the
box
office
race
as
of
now.
BADE
MIYAN
CHOTE
MIYAN
VS
MAIDAAN
ADVANCE
BOOKING
UPDATE
Among
the
array
of
Bollywood
stars,
Akshay
Kumar
seems
to
be
facing
the
toughest
time
with
back-to-back
failures.
Despite
leaving
no
stone
unturned
in
promoting
his
upcoming
film
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
alongside
co-star
Tiger
Shroff,
it
appears
that
his
efforts
haven't
yet
shown
any
significant
results,
despite
securing
the
coveted
Eid
release.
Directed
by
Ali
Abbas
Zafar,
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
reportedly
hasn't
made
a
significant
impact
in
advance
bookings.
According
to
a
report
on
Sacnilk.com,
the
film
has
only
managed
to
sell
173
tickets
in
the
initial
few
hours,
resulting
in
approximately
97k
in
earnings.
In
anticipation
of
the
big
Eid
clash,
the
report
suggests
that
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
has
secured
670
screenings
nationwide,
garnering
approximately
Rs
8.4
lakh
when
considering
block
seat
data.
MAIDAAN
AHEAD
OF
BADE
MIYAN
CHOTE
MIYAN
IN
ADVANCE
BOOKING
On
the
other
hand,
Ajay
Devgn's
sports
drama
Maidaan
is
competing
head-to-head,
having
already
sold
3961
tickets
for
its
opening
day,
accumulating
Rs
7.37
lakh
in
advance
bookings,
as
per
Sacnilk.com.
Presently,
it
seems
to
be
leading
the
race
in
advance
bookings.
However,
the
bookings
have
just
begun
and
it'll
be
interesting
to
see
how
the
films
are
going
to
fare
at
the
box
office.
For
the
uninitiated,
Maidaan
is
inspired
by
the
incredible
true
story
of
Syed
Abdul
Rahim,
also
known
as
Rahim
Saab,
who
was
celebrated
as
the
coach
and
manager
of
the
Indian
football
team
from
1950
to
1963,
marking
a
crucial
era
in
Indian
football
history.
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
or
Maidaan
-
which
film
are
you
planning
to
watch
this
weekend?
Share
your
views
in
the
comments
section
below.