Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Vs Maidan Box Office Day 3 Prediction: BMCM, Ajay Devgn’s Film To See Some Growth

Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
Vs
Maidan
Box
Office
Day
3
Prediction:
Following
the
recent
success
of
the
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan,
Tabu,
and
Kriti
Sanon-led
Crew,
Bollywood
enthusiasts
waited
for
the
most
significant
box-office
showdown
of
2024
so
far.
Indeed,
it's
the
clash
between
Akshay
Kumar-Tiger
Shroff's
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
and
Ajay
Devgn's
Maidaan.
With
immense
anticipation
and
chatter
surrounding
them,
Maidaan
and
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
got
released
on
on
April
10,
coinciding
with
the
Eid
festival.
While
Ajay
Devgn's
biographical
drama
mostly
got
positive
reviews,
Akshay-Tiger's
actioner
earned
a
mixed
response
from
critics.
MAIDAAN
VS
BADE
MIYAN
CHOTE
MIYAAN
BOX
OFFICE
COLLECTION
DAY
2
The
Eid
holiday
pushed
the
collections
of
both
films
on
the
opening
day
with
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
and
Maidaan
collecting
Rs
16.07
crore
and
Rs
7.25
crore
respectively.
As
expected,
the
movies
witnessed
a
huge
dip
on
Friday
(April
12),
the
second
day.
Following
a
sluggish
beginning,
Maidaan's
performance
in
the
domestic
market
earned
just
around
Rs
2.75
crore
on
the
second
day,
bringing
its
net
collections
to
Rs
9.85
crore.
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan,
on
the
other
hand,
collected
Rs
7
crore
(approximately).
MAIDAAN
VS
BADE
MIYAN
CHOTE
MIYAAN
BOX
OFFICE
DAY
3
PREDICTION
While
both
the
films
are
underperforming
big
time
at
the
box
office,
they
are
likely
to
witness
a
jump
on
the
third
day.
While
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
is
expected
to
earn
around
Rs
9
crore
on
Saturday
(April
13),
Maidaan
might
touch
the
Rs
4
crore
mark.
However,
the
official
numbers
will
be
released
tomorrow
(April
14)
by
the
makers.
For
those
who
are
unaware,
Maidaan
is
a
biographical
drama
based
on
the
life
of
Syed
Abdul
Rahim,
revered
as
the
mastermind
behind
the
evolution
of
Indian
football.
On
the
other
hand,
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
is
an
actioner
in
which
Akshay
and
Tiger
are
seen
essaying
the
roles
of
soldiers
fighting
to
save
their
country
from
a
big
threat.