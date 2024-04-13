Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Vs Maidan Box Office Day 3 Prediction: BMCM, Ajay Devgn’s Film To See Some Growth

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Vs Maidan Box Office Day 3 Prediction: Following the recent success of the Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon-led Crew, Bollywood enthusiasts waited for the most significant box-office showdown of 2024 so far. Indeed, it's the clash between Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Ajay Devgn's Maidaan.

With immense anticipation and chatter surrounding them, Maidaan and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan got released on on April 10, coinciding with the Eid festival. While Ajay Devgn's biographical drama mostly got positive reviews, Akshay-Tiger's actioner earned a mixed response from critics.

MAIDAAN VS BADE MIYAN CHOTE MIYAAN BOX OFFICE COLLECTION DAY 2

The Eid holiday pushed the collections of both films on the opening day with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan collecting Rs 16.07 crore and Rs 7.25 crore respectively. As expected, the movies witnessed a huge dip on Friday (April 12), the second day.

Following a sluggish beginning, Maidaan's performance in the domestic market earned just around Rs 2.75 crore on the second day, bringing its net collections to Rs 9.85 crore. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, on the other hand, collected Rs 7 crore (approximately).

MAIDAAN VS BADE MIYAN CHOTE MIYAAN BOX OFFICE DAY 3 PREDICTION

While both the films are underperforming big time at the box office, they are likely to witness a jump on the third day. While Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is expected to earn around Rs 9 crore on Saturday (April 13), Maidaan might touch the Rs 4 crore mark. However, the official numbers will be released tomorrow (April 14) by the makers.

For those who are unaware, Maidaan is a biographical drama based on the life of Syed Abdul Rahim, revered as the mastermind behind the evolution of Indian football. On the other hand, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is an actioner in which Akshay and Tiger are seen essaying the roles of soldiers fighting to save their country from a big threat.

