Baaghi 4 Advance Booking Collection Day 1: Tiger’s Film Sees Slow Start; Will It Beat Baaghi 3 Before Release

Baaghi 4 Advance Booking Collection Day 1: Tiger Shroff fans have all the reasons to be on cloud nine these days. After missing Tiger's charm in Hrithik Roshan's much talked about War 2, everyone is eagerly waiting for the handsome hunk's much awaited release. We are talking about Baaghi 4 which is an action thriller. Directed by debutant director A Harsha, Baaghi 4 is the fourth installment of the Baaghi franchise and is written and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Interestingly, Baaghi 4 also marks the Bollywood debut with former beauty queen Harnaaz Sandhu.

Apart from Harnaaz and Tiger, Baaghi 4 also features Sonam Bajwa and Sanjay Dutt in the lead along with Shreyas Talpade, Upendra Limaye, Saurabh Sachdeva, Sheeba Akashdeep Sabir and Mahesh Thakur. Interestingly, Tiger will be once again reprise his character of Ronny and will be have a face off with Sanjay for the first time on the big screen. While the trailer has managed to leave the audience intrigued, Baaghi 4 has substantial buzz around its release courtesy the success of the franchise. In fact, the makers have started the advance booking of the movie, 3 days before the release and here's how it is faring.

Baaghi 4 Advance Booking Collection Day 1

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Baaghi 4 has been made a collection of Rs 67.97 lakhs gross until 11 PM today with a sale of 30461 ticket. To note, the collection with block seats happens to be Rs 1.79cr.

Will Baaghi 4 Beat Baaghi 3 Advance Booking Collection?

To note, Baaghi 4 has been witnessing a comparison with the 2020 release Baaghi 3 and there have been speculations if this A Harsha directorial will surpass its prequel which made a collection of Rs 6cr from advance booking. While Baaghi 4 has witnessed a slow start, it still has two days to pick up pace before the final results and its release on September 5.

Meanwhile, talking about Baaghi 4, Tiger told Bollywood Hungama, "Feeling restless, happy, excited, blessed, and grateful that the audiences are going to see a very different side of me in my next release Baaghi 4. I'm really looking forward to their response. The last few years have definitely not been easy, but it's been such a learning curve. I think because of it, I've sort of become a better artist. We've honestly given our thousand percent on this one. I'm just so grateful God has blessed the Baaghi franchise. The fact that it has reached its fourth instalment is a very, very big deal for me"