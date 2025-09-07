Baaghi 4 Collection Day 3 Early Update: Crosses 25 Cr On Weekend; Surpasses Baaghi 2 Opening Figures Finally

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 3 Early Updates: Tiger Shroff's much-anticipated action flick, Baaghi 4, hit theatres on September 5, arriving with high expectations and a wave of fanfare. However, despite the hype, early box office numbers have fallen short of industry predictions. Clashing with horror-thriller The Conjuring Last Rites (Conjuring 4) and Vivek Agnihotri's political drama The Bengal Files, Baaghi 4 has faced stiff competition at the box office, which may have impacted its opening collections.

Despite massive pre-release buzz and Tiger Shroff's rugged avatar turning heads, Baaghi 4 opened to mixed reviews and a lukewarm box office, struggling to meet sky-high expectations amid tough competition.

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 2 (First Saturday)

Though Baaghi 4 had all the ingredients for a commercial hit - high-octane action, stylized visuals, and Tiger Shroff in top form - critics and audiences delivered mixed reactions. While fans appreciated the action choreography and Tiger's dedication to the role, many found the storyline lacking depth and the screenplay predictable. As of now, Baaghi 4 has managed a decent but underwhelming box office run, considering the strong expectations built around the franchise.

Directed by A. Harsha, Baaghi 4 kickstarted its theatrical journey on a promising note. With an opening day collection of Rs 12 cr, it became the third biggest opening of the Baaghi franchise, as per Sacnilk, surpassing the first part's (Baaghi - 2016) first day earnings.

On Saturday (day 2, Sept 6), the film recorded a 22.92% drop and managed to collect Rs 9.25 cr, according to the same trade tracking site, and took the overall net numbers to Rs 21.25 cr. With an overseas collection of Rs 3.25 cr (approx.), the movie grossed around Rs 28.50 cr worldwide in 2 days.

Day 1 [1st Friday] - ₹ 12 Cr

Day 2 [1st Saturday] - ₹ 9.25 Cr

Total Net Collection - ₹ 21.25 Cr

Total Worldwide Collection - ₹ 28.50 Cr

Total India Gross Collection - ₹ 25.25 Cr

Total Overseas Collection - ₹ 3.25 Cr

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 3 Early Updates (First Weekend)

As the Tiger Shroff starrer is charging into its first Sunday, hoping for a box office boost, the numbers are yet to show an expected improvement. According to the real-time Sacnilk data, Baaghi 4 has managed to add around Rs 5.24 cr today (Sunday, Sept 7) till 5:05 pm, crossing the Rs 25 cr-mark. As of now, the total collection is at Rs 26.49 cr.

Baaghi 4 Occupancy Day 3 (Today)

Morning Shows: 8.75%

Afternoon Shows: 28.81%

Baaghi 4 Surpasses Baaghi 2's Opening Day Figures

Amidst the slow weekend, Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4 - co-starring Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa and Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu - has finally surpassed Baaghi 2's opening day figures. As updated by Sacnilk, Baaghi 2 (2018) had a massive opening of Rs 25.10 cr (net), holding the biggest opener of the Baaghi franchise.