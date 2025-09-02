Baaghi 4 Early Box Office Report Day 1: Will Tiger Shroff Deliver His 2nd BIGGEST Opener Post-Covid? DEETS

Photo Credit: Instagram/@tigerjackieshroff

Baaghi 4 Early Box Office Report Day 1: Brace yourselves - The wait is almost over, and the action avatar is back! Tiger Shroff has sent shockwaves across the internet with his powerful new look from the upcoming film Baaghi 4. Known for redefining action in Bollywood, Tiger returns with the fourth installment of the blockbuster franchise - and fans can't stop buzzing about it.

With the buzz only getting louder, fans have already marked their calendars. Whether you're an action junkie or a die-hard Tiger Shroff fan, Baaghi 4 promises a cinematic adrenaline rush you won't want to miss.

Baaghi 4 Advance Booking Opens Today

In another exciting update, the makers have officially announced that advance bookings for Baaghi 4 begin today, ahead of its grand theatrical release on September 5. With fan anticipation at an all-time high, ticket pre-sales are expected to witness a massive rush in the coming days. Major multiplex chains and online platforms have already reported a strong initial response and interest.

As soon as the first look dropped, social media erupted. Tiger Shroff, seen in a ripped, rugged, and intense avatar, looks ready to unleash chaos, and the internet is here for it. From chiseled abs to his signature high-octane stunts, the actor's transformation for Baaghi 4 is already winning hearts.

Adding fuel to the fire is the film's dynamic casting, Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa, Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu and Saurabh Sachdeva, which has fans even more excited. While the makers are keeping some names under wraps, early buzz hints at a fresh pairing and a powerful villain to match Tiger's energy.

The Baaghi franchise has built a solid fanbase over the years, with each part raising the stakes in terms of action, emotion, and scale. Now, with Baaghi 4 just around the corner, expectations are sky-high.

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 1 Early Prediction

With still three days to go for its release, the early buzz around Baaghi 4 appears to be largely positive. From industry insiders to trade analysts, many are predicting a strong opening weekend, thanks to Tiger Shroff's star power and the franchise's loyal fan base.

According to a Pinkvilla report, Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4 is expected to have an opening of somewhere between Rs 8-9 cr.

Will Tiger Shroff Get His 2nd Biggest Opener Post-Covid 19 With Baaghi 4?

If the prediction turns out to be true, Baaghi 4 could become Tiger Shroff's 2nd biggest-opening film after Covid-19. As per reports, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan remains his highest opener post-COVID-19 with an opening day earning of Rs 16.07 cr. On the other hand, Heropanti 2 opened to Rs 7 cr (approx.).