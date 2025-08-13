Coolie (Hindi) Advance Booking: Rajinikanth’s Film Mints More Than Thrice Of Thug Life; Eyes A Good Start

Coolie (Hindi) Advance Booking Update: Rajinikanth's massive fan following is buzzing with excitement as he gears up for his first film release of the year which is titled Coolie. This action thriller, crafted by Lokesh Kanagaraj, boasts an impressive ensemble cast including Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, Kanna Ravi, Monisha Blessy, and Kaali Venkat. Additionally, Aamir Khan has a cameo in the film which has also garnered a lot of buzz among the audience. Needless to say, Coolie has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

Coolie marks Rajinikanth's 171st lead role and his inaugural collaboration with director Kanagaraj. The storyline revolves around a former gold smuggler who reunites his old team using stolen technology hidden within antique golden watches. This sets off a chain of thrilling events that promise to captivate viewers. Beyond its intriguing plot and stellar cast, Coolie is generating buzz for its multilingual release. Fans can look forward to experiencing the film in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. In fact, Coolie has witnessed a decent response in terms of advance booking in the Hindi belt

Coolie Advance Booking Collection (Hindi)

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Coolie made a collection of over Rs 96,45,366 (96.45 lakhs) with a sale of 35733 tickets in the Hindi belt

Coolie Mints Over Thrice Of Thug Life In Hindi Belt

Interestingly, Coolie has managed to make an advance booking collection of over thrice of Kamal Haasan's Thug Life which happened to be around Rs 25,90,023 (Rs 25.90 lakhs)

Meanwhile, Shruti Hassan recently got candid about working with Rajinikanth and stated, "It was really inspiring. It was amazing. It was such a great learning experience to be around so many actors in the beginning. I like to still be nervous about what I'm going to learn and what my experiences are going to be. But definitely, overall it was amazing to have interactions with so many great legends". To note, Coolie is set to release on August 14 and has received an A (Adults Only) certificate from the censor board.