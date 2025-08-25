Coolie (Hindi) Box Office Day 11: Rajinikanth’s Film Fails To Pick Pace; Did It Beat War 2 During 2nd Weekend?

Coolie (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 11: Rajinikanth's first film of 2025, Coolie has left fans amazed. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, this action thriller is among the year's most awaited films. The movie boasts a remarkable cast including Rajinikanth, Shruti Haasan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Upendra, and Sathayaraj. Aamir Khan also makes a cameo appearance. From its star-studded lineup to its captivating trailer, Coolie has generated significant excitement. Opening in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada languages, Coolie received glowing reviews both in India and globally.

Interestingly, Coolie has recorded one of the highest openings of 2025 and continues to break records daily. Despite a steady decline in numbers after its opening weekend in the Hindi market, Coolie maintained a strong box office presence. The second weekend saw steady hold in numbers in the Hindi-speaking regions. This hold continues despite Coolie facing a strong competition from Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2. The film's ability to hold its ground amidst such competition speaks volumes about its appeal.

Coolie (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 11

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Coolie saw steady hold in the Hindi belt wherein it minted Rs 2.56 crores on day 11 (second Sunday). This took the overall collections of the movie to Rs 32.11cr after 11 days in the Hindi belt.

Coolie (Hindi) 2nd Weekend Collection

With a collection of Rs 2.25cr on second Saturday and Rs 2.56cr on second Sunday, Coolie made a collection of Rs 4.81cr during the second weekend in the Hindi belt. Interestingly, as Coolie has faced a clash with War 2, Rajinikanth starrer failed to beat Hrithik's film which had minted Rs 5.65cr on day 11 and total collection of Rs 11.05cr during the second weekend

Coolie Beats Leo On Day 11 In Hindi

Interestingly, with a collection of Rs 2.56 crores on day 11, Coolie has managed to beat Thalapathy Vijay's Leo which had minted Rs 1.65cr on the 11th day of release in the Hindi belt

Coolie (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 11 Prediction

Given the ongoing trend, Coolie is likely to see a massive dip in numbers today (day 12/ second Monday) and is expected to inch close to Rs 35cr in the Hindi belt today.

Meanwhile, in a conversation with Hollywood Reporter India, Lokesh recalled Rajinikanth's reaction to Coolie and said, "After watching the film in the dubbing studio, he (Rajinikanth) hugged me and said, 'It looked like Thalapathi for me!' That made my day, and that was the night I slept very peacefully after many months."