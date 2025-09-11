Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Advance Booking India: Japanese Anime To Beat Saiyaara & 99% Of 2025 Releases

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Advance Booking Collection India Update: Demon Slayer, which happens to be a Japanese anime, enjoys a massive fan following across the world. The popular series has come with 4 seasons so far and given the phenomenal success of the franchise, the makers are now releasing the new season as a movie. We are talking about Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle (Demon Slayer Infinity Castle). Directed by Haruo Sotozaki, Demon Slayer Infinity Castle has managed to create a massive buzz in the town with its intriguing poster and trailer and fans have been excited to look forward to the end of Muzan Kibutsuji

For the uninitiated, Demon Slayer Infinity Castle will continue exactly where Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - To the Hashira Training. Yes! It will focus on all the demon slayers including the Hashiras (except sound Hashira Tengen Uzui) were pulled into the infinity castle as they tried to attack an injured Muzan. Needless to say, fans are looking forward to watching Tanjiro Kamado and his friends along with the Hashiras locking horns with several demons including the upper ranks demons from the twelve kizuki. To note, as Demon Slayer Infinity Castle is set to hit the theatres in India on September 12, the makers have begun the advance booking well in advance and it has set the ticket windows on fire.

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Advance Booking Collection Day 1

According to a viral tweet shared by Cine Hub, Demon Slayer Infinity Castle is creating history in pre-sales and has managed to surpass 99% of films released in 2025 in terms of advance booking. In fact, Demon Slayer Infinity Castle is looking forward to record a ticket sales of 200K in presales and is getting bigger than Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's Saiyaara which had reportedly sold 1.90 lakhs tickets in advance booking. Meanwhile, as per Sacnilk, Demon Slayer Infinity Castle has raked in over Rs 15cr so far from presales in India

Demon Slayer Records Highest Presales For Live Action In India

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle has achieved remarkable success in India, surpassing the pre-sales figures of both Suzume and Jujutsu Kaisen. This accomplishment positions it as the leading non-Hollywood foreign animation or live-action film in the country.

The film's performance at the Indian box office is noteworthy, and its momentum appears unstoppable. However, it remains to be seen if Demon Slayer Infinity Castle can surpass Mahavatar Narsimha, which holds the record as India's highest-grossing animated film.