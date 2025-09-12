Demon Slayer Infinity Castle BO Day 1 (Hindi): Anime Beats Saiyaara; Records HIGHEST Morning Occupancy Of 2025

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Box Office Collection Day 1 (Morning Trend): Demon Slayer has captivated audiences worldwide ever since the anime series was launched in 2019. With four seasons already aired, the franchise's popularity has paved the way for a new season in movie format. And now, after creating immense buzz in the town, the much awaited Japanese anime titled as Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle, has finally premiered in India. Directed by Haruo Sotozaki, Demon Slayer Infinity Castle has managed to create a massive buzz in the town with its intriguing trailer and posters.

For the uninitiated, the storyline of Demon Slayer Infinity Castle revolves around the demon slayers, including most Hashiras, as they enter the infinity castle to confront Muzan Kibutsuji. However, sound Hashira Tengen Uzui is notably missing from this group. Viewers are eager to see Tanjiro Kamado and his allies battle various demons, including those from the upper ranks of the twelve kizuki. As expected, Demon Slayer Infinity Castle has opened to rave reviews and it witnessed a great start at the box office.

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Occupancy Day 1 (Hindi)

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Demon Slayer Infinity Castle recorded an occupancy of 39% for the Hindi version during the morning shows on the opening day.

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Records Highest Morning Occupancy On Day 1 In 2025 (Hindi)

With an occupancy of 39%, Demon Slayer Infinity Castle has managed to beat all the biggest Hindi releases of 2025 including Saiyaara, Chhaava, etc to record the highest occupancy during morning shows on day 1 in Hindi belt

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Box Office Report Day 1 (Morning Trends)

Given the phenomenal start, Demon Slayer Infinity Castle had made a collection of Rs 1.50cr until 12 PM in India all languages combined.

Meanwhile, Demon Slayer Infinity Castle has managed to create a massive buzz and is eyeing an opening of $45M-$60M+ worldwide over Friday to Sunday as quoted by Deadline.