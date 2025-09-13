Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Collection Day 2 Early Trend India: Anime Craze Soars On Weekend; Races To 25 Cr

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Box Office Collection Day 2 Early Updates: The anime wave in India just hit a whole new level! Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, the latest installment in the globally beloved franchise, was released in theatres on September 12, and in less than 24 hours, it's already making serious noise at the Indian box office. Known for its breathtaking animation, emotional depth, and action-packed storytelling, Infinity Castle landed with sky-high expectations - and it's safe to say it didn't just meet them, it obliterated them. Theatres across major cities saw packed houses, with fans queuing up in full cosplay, cheering during fight scenes, and turning every screening into an event.

Even today (Saturday), the movie rides high on the weekend buzz, dominating other films despite limited screens.

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Box Office Collection Day 1 In India (Opening Day)

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle has officially taken over India! Social media exploded with reactions, fan edits, and glowing reviews, while exhibitors reported sold-out shows and surging demand for more screenings.

According to Sacnilk, the latest installment of the Demon Slayer franchise kickstarted its box office journey in India with a whopping opening day collection of Rs 13 cr (including all languages).

And here's the real kicker - Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has now secured the biggest opening for a Japanese anime film in Indian box office history. That's right! It's officially outperformed every previous anime release in the country, including previous Demon Slayer chapters, while surpassing the lifetime collection of Suzume (Rs 10 cr) and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 (Rs 4.85 cr).

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle (Anime) Box Office Collection Day 2 Early Trends (Saturday)

With the weekend ahead and the hype only growing, this record-breaking start might just be the beginning and Demon Slayer Infinity Castle is leading the charge. According to the real-time Sacnilk data, the movie has taken the lead on Saturday (today, Sept 13), outperforming Mirai, Baaghi 4 and other films in India.

Till 5:00 pm, the anime has already netted around Rs 8.13 cr, inching closer to the Rs 25 cr mark in India. As of now, the total earning is estimated to be at Rs 21.13 cr (approx.).

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Occupancy Day 2 (Today)

Morning Shows: 41.58%

Afternoon Shows: 53.58%

Where To Stream Demon Slayer Infinity Castle After Theatrical Run?

In an exclusive interview with Ranpreet Kaur from Filmibeat, trade expert Rohit Jaiswal revealed that Demon Slayer Infinity Castle will have its OTT premiere on Netflix after concluding its theatrical run.