Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Collection Day 7 Early Trend: Highest Grossing Anime In India! Overtakes Baaghi 4

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Box Office Collection Day 7 Early Updates: Anime has officially gone mainstream in India - and leading the charge is Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, which has ignited the Indian box office since its release on September 12. As it completes one full week in cinemas today, its impact has been nothing short of phenomenal. From packed shows in metros to houseful screenings in Tier-2 cities, Infinity Castle is not just drawing in anime lovers - it's giving stiff competition to mainstream Indian films, shaking up the box office dynamics in unexpected ways.

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Box Office Collection Day 6 (First Wednesday)

Released across multiple Indian languages, including Japanese (with subtitles), Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle marks a major moment in anime distribution in India. Riding on the legacy of the beloved Demon Slayer series and the global success of its previous installment Mugen Train, the new film was already surrounded by massive buzz ahead of release.

The roaring success of Infinity Castle is yet another sign of India's growing appetite for Japanese animation. Following the success of Mugen Train, Jujutsu Kaisen 0, and Suzume, the Indian box office has shown that anime is no longer a subculture - it's becoming mainstream entertainment.

With an opening day figure of Rs 12.85 cr in India, as per Sacnilk, the movie went on to create havoc on its opening weekend. Despite drops on weekdays, the anime maintained a strong hold at ticket counters. As updated by the trade tracking site, Demon Slayer Infinity Castle recorded a slight drop yesterday (Sept 17) and netted around Rs 3.50 cr, taking the overall net earnings to Rs 51.20 cr in 6 days.

Day 1 [1st Friday] - ₹ 12.85 Cr

Day 2 [1st Saturday] - ₹ 13.1 Cr

Day 3 [1st Sunday] - ₹ 13.85 Cr

Day 4 [1st Monday] - ₹ 3.9 Cr

Day 5 [1st Tuesday] - ₹ 4 Cr

Day 6 [1st Wednesday] - ₹ 3.50 Cr

Total - ₹ 51.20 Cr

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Box Office Collection Day 7 Early Trends (First Week)

As the film is set to complete its first week in theaters today (Thursday, Sept 18), it seems that the momentum won't slow down anytime soon. According to the latest Sacnilk update, the Japanese anime has already raked in around Rs 1.21 cr today till 5:00 pm. As of now, the total collection is estimated to be at Rs 52.04 cr in India.

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Occupancy Day 7 - English (Today)

Morning Shows: 6.85%

Afternoon Shows: 9.45%

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Vs Baaghi 4 Box Office

What's turning heads across the industry is not just the film's popularity among anime fans - it's the fact that Demon Slayer Infinity Castle continues to outperform major Bollywood releases, including Baaghi 4, even today.

As per the Sacnilk site, Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4 has managed to mint approximately Rs 23 lakhs today till 5 pm. For those unversed, Baaghi 4 is set to complete two weeks in cinemas today and so far the numbers are at Rs 52.33 cr. For those unversed, the said Bollywood movie collected Rs 44.5 cr in its first week at the domestic box office.