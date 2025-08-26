Dhumketu Box Office Collection Day 12: LOWEST Single-Day? Did Dev-Subhashree's Film Pass Its 2nd Mon Test?

Dhumketu (2025) Box Office Collection Day 12: Bengali cinema just witnessed a historic moment, and it's called Dhumketu. Released on 14th August 2025, the film didn't just make waves - it swept away the competition, going head-to-head with two of Bollywood's biggest offerings of the year - War 2 and Coolie. And guess what? In Bengal, Dhumketu emerged victorious, hands down.

While War 2 and Coolie were expected to dominate the Independence Day box office, it was Dhumketu that stole the spotlight in Bengal, delivering thunderous openings and record-breaking collections. Theatres across the state went housefull, with audiences choosing Dev and Subhashree's powerful return over the Bollywood blockbusters.

Dhumketu (Bengali) Box Office Collection Day 12 (2nd Monday)

Helmed by National Award-winning director Kaushik Ganguly, Dhumketu's incredible success owes much to the reunion of Tollywood's beloved pair - Dev and Subhashree. Their chemistry, charm, and matured performances have brought both nostalgia and freshness to Dhumketu, and the audience has responded with roaring applause. For those unversed, Dhumketu aka 'DeSu6' marks former lovers Dev and Subhashree's onscreen reunion after 12 long years.

As shared by the makers, after making and breaking several box office records, Dhumketu went on to collect Rs 15.24 cr (net) at the box office in Bengal in 8 days ahead of its Nationwide release on August 22. According to Sacnilk, DeSu6 recorded its lowest single-day so far on its 2nd Monday (yesterday, Aug 25) and managed to net around Rs 18 lakhs.

8 Day Collection: ₹ 15.24 Cr

Day 9 (2nd Fri): ₹ 0.25 Cr

Day 10 (2nd Sat): ₹ 0.44 Cr

Day 11 (2nd Sun): ₹ 0.69 Cr

Day 12 (2nd Mon): ₹ 0.18 Cr

Total: ₹ 16.8 CRORES!

Dhumketu Special Screening

On Saturday (August 23), a special screening for Dhumketu was held at the iconic Priya Cinema Hall. Seas of fans gathered outside Priya to catch a glimpse of their fav superstar, Dev. The Bengali actor-turned-producer-politician made heads turn as he took over the event with his pillar of strength, actress Rukmini Maitra.

{video1}

While Dev exuded charm in an all-black ensemble, Rukmini raised the heat in a vibrant dress.