Dhumketu Collection Day 6: 100+ Housefull Shows! Did Dev-Subhashree Film Beat Khadaan's Tuesday Earnings?

Dhumketu (Bengali) Box Office Collection Day 6: Bengali cinema has witnessed many blockbusters, but few have managed to blend nostalgia, romance, and cinematic scale quite like Dhumketu. Starring Dev and Subhashree, this 2025 release isn't just a film - it's a phenomenon. With box office numbers soaring past expectations and fans lining up for repeat viewings, Dhumketu is writing its name in bold letters across Tollywood's hall of fame.

From its advance booking, Dhumketu aka DeSu6 - Dev-Subhashree's 6th film together - made its intentions clear - this was going to be a chart-topper.

Dhumketu Box Office Collection Day 6: 100+ Houseful Shows On Non-Holiday Weekday

Directed by Kaushik Ganguly, Dhumketu is not just a commercial success; it's a cultural moment. It's been a while since we saw Dev and Subhashree together in such commanding roles, and their reunion is nothing short of electric. The duo shares a magnetic chemistry that feels both fresh and deeply familiar, reigniting memories of their early collaborations that once defined an era of romantic Bengali films. Remember the grand trailer launch event at the Nazrul Mancha?

With a staggering opening day collection of Rs 2.18 cr, Dhumketu created history and emerged as the biggest opening Bangla film till date. Benefiting from the extended Independence Day weekend holiday, DeSu6 crosses Rs 10.16 cr in 4 days, as shared by Dev Entertainment Ventures.

According to Sacnilk, the movie did witness drops in number on Monday and Tuesday but maintained a strong domination at ticket counters. As per the trade tracking site, Dhumketu reportedly added Rs. 38 lakhs yesterday (Tuesday, Aug 19), taking the total collection to Rs 10.98 cr in 6 days.

Day 1 (Thurs): ₹ 2.18 Cr

Day 2 (Fri): ₹ 3.08 Cr

Day 3 (Sat): ₹ 1.88 Cr

Day 4 (Sun): ₹ 3.02 Cr

Day 5 (Mon): ₹ 0.44 Cr

Day 6 (Tues): ₹ 0.38 Cr

Total - ₹ 10.98 Cr

P.S. - The official numbers are yet to be shared by the makers.

On the other hand, as posted by the makers, Dhumketu recorded over 100 houseful shows on Tuesday, on a non-holiday weekday, across Bengali, marking an important milestone.

Did Dhumketu Beat Khadaan's First Tuesday Earnings?

Did Dev-Subhashree's Dhumketu manage to beat Dev's 2024 blockbuster Khadaan, the highest-grossing Bengali film as of now, on Tuesday? Even though Dhumketu has already surpassed Khadaan's 6-day earnings, it has failed to surpass Khadaan's first Tuesday numbers. According to Sacnilk, Khadaan had netted around Rs 1.26 cr on its first Tuesday, which was on Christmas Eve (Dec 24).