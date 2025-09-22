Jolly LLB 3 Collection Day 4 Early Update: Akshay-Arshad Film Sees Sharp Fall; Will It Pass First Monday Test?

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 4 Early Updates: The courtroom is back in session - and the verdict is clear - Jolly LLB 3 has delivered a smashing opening weekend at the box office, reaffirming the franchise's popularity and star power. Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the third installment of the much-loved legal comedy brings together Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, and the brilliant Saurabh Shukla for a courtroom showdown fans have been eagerly waiting for.

Packed with sharp humor, socially relevant themes, and high-voltage drama, the film has struck a chord with both critics and audiences. The clash of the two Jollys - Akshay and Arshad - has been one of the biggest highlights, creating massive pre-release buzz that clearly translated into ticket sales.

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 3 (Opening Weekend)

The third chapter in the beloved Jolly LLB franchise has arrived - and it's off to a flying start. Jolly LLB 3, starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, has delivered a blockbuster opening weekend, packing theatres with fans eager to witness the ultimate courtroom face-off.

The film has opened to overwhelmingly positive reviews, with critics praising its engaging screenplay, timely social commentary, and the performances of the lead cast. With an opening day collection of Rs 12.50 cr, as per Sacnilk, the movie recorded 60% growth on Saturday (day 2) and raked in around Rs 20 cr. On Sunday, the movie maintained its strong pace and netted around Rs 21 cr. The movie crossed the Rs 50 cr-mark in the opening weekend and collected Rs 53.5 cr in 3 days.

Day 1 [1st Friday] - ₹ 12.5 Cr

Day 2 [1st Saturday] - ₹ 20 Cr

Day 3 [1st Sunday] - ₹ 21 Cr

Total - ₹ 53.5 Cr

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 4 (First Monday)

After a roaring opening weekend, Jolly LLB 3 has hit its first major roadblock - Monday saw the film register a massive fall in footfalls and collections. According to the latest Sacnilk update, the Akshay Kumar-Arshad Warsi starrer has managed to add Rs 2 cr (approx.) today till 5:30 pm, taking the overall net numbers to around Rs 55.5 cr.

Given the current buzz, the movie might pick up an upward trend later in the evening.

Jolly LLB 3 Occupancy Day 4 (Today)

Morning Shows: 6.56%

Afternoon Shows: 12.90%