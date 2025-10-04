Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 2: Rishab Shetty’s Film Mints Twice Earnings Of Coolie



Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 2: Fans of Rishab Shetty are thrilled with his return with Kantara A Legend Chapter 1. This film, both directed and written by Rishab Shetty, is a period mythological action drama and has been one of the most anticipated releases of 2025. Kantara Chapter 1 has been eagerly awaited this year for several reasons. Notably, it serves as a prequel to the 2022 hit Kantara, which was a significant success and even earned Rishab Shetty a National Award. Produced by Hombale Films, the movie aims to explore the origins of Kantara.

Set in the pre-colonial era of coastal Karnataka, Kantara Chapter 1 delves into the beginnings of the Bhuta Kola ritual. The narrative is expected to blend regional folklore, spirituality, and action, similar to its predecessor. The film's rich cultural backdrop adds depth to its storytelling. Starring Rishab Shetty in the lead role, it also features Jayaram, Rakesh Poojari, Rukmini Vasanth as Kanakavathi, and Gulshan Devaiah as Kulashekara. To note, Kantara Chapter 1 had released in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam languages.

Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 2

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1, which minted Rs 18.5cr on day 1 for the Hindi version, saw a dip in numbers and earned Rs 12cr on day 2 (first Friday) which took the overall collections of the movie to Rs 30.5cr after two days of release

Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) Crushes Coolie & Game Changer

Interestingly, Kantara Chapter 1 has managed to beat Rajinikanth starrer Coolie and Ram Charan's Game Changer in the Hindi market. For the uninitiated, Coolie had minted Rs 6.25cr on day 2 while Game Changer had earned Rs 7.3cr on the second day of release

Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 3 Prediction

Given the fact that it is a Saturday, Kantara Chapter 1 is expected to see a hike for the Hindi version and is expected to earn over 15cr today (day 3/ first Saturday). In fact, the movie is expected to touch Rs 45cr for the Hindi version.

Meanwhile, Rishab opened up on Kantara Chapter 1's grand opening and tweeted, "From struggling to get one evening show in 2016 to 5000+ houseful shows in 2025. This journey is nothing but your love, support, and God's grace. Forever grateful to every single person who made this possible. (Red heart emoji). #KantaraChapter1".