Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) vs SSKTK Box Office Collection Day 1: Rishab Shetty’s Film CRUSHES Varun Starrer



Kantara Chapter 1 vs Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 1: This year, October 2 held a special significance as Dussehra coincided with a major box office clash in India. Rishab Shetty's Kantara A Legend Chapter 1 and the Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari are both releasing on this day. Despite their different genres, both films have generated significant excitement among fans, making this clash a delightful event for moviegoers. While Kantara Chapter 1 was a mythological action drama, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari happens to be a romantic comedy.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 1

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, which also featured Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra in key roles, made an opening day collection of Rs 9cr

Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 1

On the other hand, Kantara Chapter 1 made an opening day collection of Rs 60cr all languages combined and it earned Rs 19.5cr for the Hindi version

Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) vs SSKTK Box Office Collection Day 1

It is evident that Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 has managed to crush Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari with a gap of around Rs 10.5cr

Meanwhile, talking about the box office clash, Rishab Shetty told Zoom, "Aisa feeling nahi hai... sabko mera badhai hai. Har film ko, as a film person and one of the representatives of the film industry, har film jeetna chahiye. Uske peeche hazaaro log kaam karte hai, hazaaro family se. Bas yahi ek hota hai jispe unka family dependant hota hai. Toh har film accha hona chahiye. Har actor, har director ko, sabko, jo bhi films aarahe hai, mai unko wish karna chahta hu. All the best to them. Achcha hona chahiye unko bhi"