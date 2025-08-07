Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 14 Prediction (Hindi): Will Animated Film Touch 100Cr In Week 2?

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 14 Prediction (Hindi): The Indian box office witnessed an interesting release lately which had left everyone in absolute awe. We are talking about Mahavatar Narsimha which is an animated epic mythological action. Helmed by debutant Ashwin Kumar, Mahavatar Narsimha is written by Jayapurna Das and is based on the ten avatars of Bhagavan Vishnu. To note, Mahavatar Narsimha is the first installment of the planned animated seven-part Mahavatar Cinematic Universe

To note, Mahavatar Narsimha revolves around the divine avatars of Lord Vishnu - Varaha and Narsimha. It is reported that Mahavatar Narsimha is based on Narasimha Purana, Vishnu Purana and Bhagavata Purana. Released on July 25, Mahavatar Narsimha opened to rave reviews from the audience and has emerged as the highest-grossing Indian animated film of all times in India. And as Mahavatar Narsimha is set to complete the second week at the box office, the animated movie is expected to end it on a decent note.

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 13 (Hindi)

According to a report published in Kalinga TV, Mahavatar Narsimha made a collection of Rs 83.55crores in 13 days in the Hindi domain

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 14 Prediction (Hindi)

In a tweet shared by film business expert Rohit Jaiswal, Mahavatar Narsimha is expected to end week 2 on a grand note. While there are speculations about Mahavatar Narsimha crossing Rs 100cr mark in the Hindi belt in week 2, it will have to wait a little longer. As per Rohit Jaiswal, Mahavatar Narsimha will be touching Rs 90 crores in Hindi as it ends week 2 and will start week 3 with full power.

To note, Mahavatar Narsimha as released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada and made an overall collection of over Rs 113 crores so far. On the other hand, if the prediction turned out to be true, Mahavatar Narsimha will be crossing the lifetime collection of Sunny Deol's Jaat which happened to be around Rs 89.50 crores.