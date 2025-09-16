Mirai (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 4: Teja’s Film Sees Over 67% Dip; Mints Three Times Less Than HanuMan

Mirai (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 4: Teja Sajja's new film, Mirai, has stirred excitement among fans for all the right reasons. This is his first release after the success of his superhero movie HanuMan. The buzz around Mirai is palpable following HanuMan's triumph. Written and directed by Karthik Gattamneni, Mirai was eagerly awaited not just in the Telugu region but across the world. To note, Mirai stars Teja Sajja as Vedha Prajapati, alongside Ritika Nayak, Shriya Saran, Manchu Manoj, Jayaram, and Jagapathi Babu in key roles and the stellar cast did add to the fans excitement.

For the uninitiated, the storyline of Mirai blends mythology with futuristic themes. At its heart is Vedha Prajapati, a warrior charged with safeguarding nine sacred scriptures of Emperor Ashoka. These ancient texts possess the ability to transform ordinary individuals into divine beings. However, their tranquility is threatened by Black Sword, a group led by Mahabir Lama (portrayed by Manchu Manoj). This merciless faction seeks to seize these powerful scriptures for their own ends. While Mirai opened to rave reviews, it seems to be struggling in the Hindi belt

Mirai (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 4

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Mirai saw a drop of over 67% in numbers for the Hindi version on first Monday and minted Rs 1.15 crores on day 4. This took the overall collection of the movie to Rs 9.3cr as per Sacnilk.

Mirai (Hindi) Mints Three Times Less Than HanuMan

As Mirai has been facing frequent comparisons with HanuMan, this Teja Sajja movie has been struggling to beat the superhero action drama in the Hindi belt. In fact, while Mirai managed to earn Rs 1.15cr on first Monday, it happens to be over three times less than HanuMan's first Monday collection which happens to be Rs 3.75cr.

Mirai (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 5 Prediction

Given the ongoing trend and the reviews, Mirai is expected to see another dip in numbers today (day 5/ first Tuesday) as it is a working day and will be inching close to 11cr mark in the Hindi belt. In fact, Mirai will also been seeing an overall dip in numbers today (all languages combined) and has earned merely Rs 26 lakhs until 12:15PM

Meanwhile, Teja Sajja, who is nervous with the release of Mirai, told OTT Play, "We have worked hard on this film for the last three years and given it everything. I am confident that we have readied a solid film with great visuals, and audiences of all age groups can watch Mirai and enjoy it on the big screen".