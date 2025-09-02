Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 4: Janhvi’s Film Sees Over 68% Dip; Fails To Beat Dhadak On 1st Monday

Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 4: Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor have collaborated for the first time in Param Sundari and the audience couldn't keep calm about it. The duo's first collaboration happens to be a romantic comedy and is helmed by Tushar Jalota. Produced by Maddock Films, Param Sundari has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year and brought the cross cultural love story with a fresh chemistry, beautiful locations and peppy songs to the audience

To note, Param Sundari revolved around a Punjabi boy from Delhi who is finding love through an AI app which leads him to a South Indian girl from Kerala. While the plot left everyone mighty intrigued, Sidharth and Janhvi chemistry did leave everyone talking. And while Parma Sundari opened to decent reviews, it saw a good start at the box office and ended the month of August on a good note for both Sidhart and Janhvi. However, September has started on a slow note for the duo

Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 4

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Param Sundari saw a dip of over 68% in numbers and minted Rs 3.25cr on day 4 (first Monday). This took the overall collections of the movie to Rs 30cr after four days of release

Param Sundari Fails To Beat Dhadak On Day 4

As Param Sundari has been witnessing a tough competition with Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar's Dhadak, this Tushar Jalota directorial failed to beat the latter which had minted Rs 5.52cr on its 4th day of release.

Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 5

Given the ongoing trend, Param Sundari is expected to have a steady hold at the box office today (day 5/ first Tuesday) and will be inching close to Rs 35cr mark

Meanwhile, Sidharth recently opened up about his collaboration with Janhvi, expressing admiration for her acting skills. According to OTT Play, during a promotional event, Sidharth stated, "she brings instinct to her performance, reacts in the moment, and creates that magic every actor looks for. And Janhvi has that instinct in abundance".