Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 6 Early Trends: Janhvi-Sidharth's Film Earns Over 60% Of Budget

Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 6 Early Updates: Param Sundari witnessed a sharp drop on its first Monday, falling from Rs. 10.25 crore on Sunday to Rs. 3.25 crore. However, the film showed a positive turnaround on Tuesday, registering a rise of approximately 30.77% in its box office collection. Will this upward trend continue on Wednesday? Let's take a look at the early trends for the Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra starrer.

Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 6 Early Trends

According to Sacnilk's reports, Param Sundari has grossed Rs. 1.74 crores at the box office on Day 6 (1st Wednesday) as of 6 pm. This makes the total box office collection of Param Sundari stand at Rs. 35.99 crores.

Will Param Sundari See Another Rise Today?

On Tuesday, Param Sundari defied weekday trends by registering a 30.77% rise at the box office. This unexpected jump raised hopes for a similar performance on Wednesday. However, early data suggest otherwise. The film appears to be witnessing a dip in occupancy today compared to Tuesday. On Tuesday, the film recorded 9.89% occupancy in the morning and 15.79% in the afternoon shows, while today's figures have dropped to 7.43% and 9.04% respectively, indicating a downward trend in viewer turnout.

Param Sundari Achies Over 60% Of Budget

As per Filmibeat's report, Param Sundari is made on a budget of around 55 crores. So far, the movie has earned 35 crores at the box office (as per today's early trends). Indeed, Param Sundari has earned approximately 63% of the budget as per today's early trends.

Param Sundari Box Office Collection So Far:

Day 1 (Friday)- Rs. 7.25 Cr

Day 2 (Saturday)- Rs. 9.25 Cr

Day 3 (Sunday)- Rs. 10.25 Cr

Day 4 (Monday)- Rs. 3.25 Cr

Day 5 (Tuesday)- Rs. 4.25 Cr

Day 6 (Wednesday)- Rs. 1.74 Cr (as of 6 pm)

Total- Rs. 35.99 Cr (early trends)

Param Sundari Worldwide & Overseas Collections

As per the reports, Param Sundari stands at Rs. 13.90 crores overseas collection as of Day 5. While the worldwide box office collection of Param Sundari stands at Rs. 55 crores.

India net box office collection- Rs. 34.25 Cr

Worldwide box office collection- Rs. 55 Cr

Overseas box office collection- Rs. 13.90 Cr

India gross box office collection- Rs. 34.25 Cr

Param Sundari, starring Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra, is a romantic drama that has generated buzz with its music, performances, and vibrant visuals. The film also features supporting roles by Rajpal Yadav and Supriya Pathak. According to Filmibeat, the movie has been made on an estimated budget of Rs. 55 crore, which includes production and promotional costs. The makers have focused on a mix of star power and emotional storytelling to attract a wide audience. With its moderate budget and commercial appeal, Param Sundari aims to recover costs through box office collections, satellite rights, and digital streaming deals.