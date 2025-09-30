Raghu Dakat Vs Raktabeej 2 Day 5 Collection: Dev Vs Abir; Who Won The Monday Clash Amid Maha Saptami Fever?

Photo Credit: Instagram/@svfsocial, @windowsproduction

Raghu Dakat Vs Raktabeej 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: This Puja season, the Bengali film industry is witnessing a high-voltage box office showdown as Raghu Dakat and Raktabeej 2 go head-to-head in theatres. With both films backed by strong buzz and loyal fanbases, the stage is set for an exciting cinematic face-off. Both films have been enjoying a strong response at the box office, with good occupancy reported across single screens and multiplexes alike. But as Maha Saptami fever gripped Bengal yesterday, the big question was: which film truly won the audience's heart? Let's take a look...

Raghu Dakat 5 Days Collection (Monday)

Raghu Dakat, a period action drama rooted in Bengal's folklore, brings a gritty, larger-than-life story to the big screen. Featuring powerful performances by Dev, Anirban Bhattacharya, Sohini Sarkar, Idhika Paul and Om, intense visuals, and a gripping narrative, the film has already caught the attention of mass audiences. Directed by Dhrubo Banerjee and bankrolled by SVF, Raghu Dakat opened to a whopping collection of Rs 65 lakhs, as per the Twitter post by WBBO: West Bengal Box Office.

According to the same Twitter page, the movie recorded its highest single day on Monday (yesterday) and added around Rs 1.31 cr, taking the overall numbers to Rs 4.50 cr (net) in 5 days.

Thu - ₹ 65 Lacs

Fri - ₹ 60 Lacs

Sat - ₹ 83 Lacs

Sun - ₹ 1.11 Cr

Mon - ₹ 1.31 Cr

Total: ₹ 4.50 cr

According to WBBO, Raghu Dakat recorded the highest Monday collection for any Bengali cinema till date.

Raktabeej 2 5 Days Collection (Monday)

On the other side, Raktabeej 2 - directed by Nandita Roy and Shiboprasad Mukherjee - returned with the promise of edge-of-the-seat thrills. As a sequel to the successful 2023 political thriller, the film is riding high on anticipation, packed with suspense, drama, and a narrative that dives deeper into the murky world of power and crime.

According to WBBO: West Bengal Box Office, Raktabeej 2 kickstarted its theatrical journey with an opening day collection of Rs 25 lakhs. Like Raghu Dakat, Raktabeej 2, too, saw the highest collection so far on its first Monday and minted around Rs 80 lakhs, as per WBBO. Starring Abir Chatterjee, Mimi Chakraborty, Ankush and Victor Banerjee, among others, Raktabeej 2's 5-day net collection is now estimated to be at Rs 2.60 cr.

Thu - ₹ 25 Lacs

Fri - ₹ 32 Lacs

Sat - ₹ 57 Lacs

Sun - ₹ 66 Lacs

Mon - ₹ 80 Lacs

Total: ₹ 2.60 Cr

Raghu Dakat Vs Raktabeej 2 Box Office Collection Monday (Yesterday)

The box office report card is now looking quite clear, and although both films are enjoying houseful shows in multiple theatres, it's Dev's Raghu Dakat that has taken the lead in the Durga Pujo race. As of now (till Monday), Raghu Dakat is running ahead of Raktabeej 2 with a clear margin of Rs 1.9 cr (approx).

With the Pujo holidays in full swing and Ashtami and Nabami around the corner, this clash of titans is far from over.