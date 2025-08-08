Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 21: Ahaan-Aneet’s Film Struggles To Touch 310Cr As It Wraps Week 3

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 21: Saiyaara, featuring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, has been a significant success since its release on 18 July. Directed by Mohit Suri, this romantic musical drama was highly anticipated in 2025. It marked the much talked about debut of Ananya Panday's cousin, Ahaan, along with Aneet and they have set the screens on fire. Mohit Suri returned to directing with Saiyaara after a three-year hiatus, and he made the wait worth it. His previous project was the 2022 film Ek Villain Returns.

Saiyaara also stars Rajesh Kumar, Varun Badola, and Shaad Randhawa and has been one of the most talked about releases of the year. It has received positive reviews for its engaging storyline and captivating music. Saiyaara's success is largely due to the impressive performances of the debutants and its heartwarming narrative. Interestingly, Saiyaara has been setting new benchmarks at the box office as it has not only emerged as the second highest grossing film of 2025. This isn't all. It has also emerged as the highest grossing film featuring debutants in the lead and witnessed a good performance during the third week despite a continuous drop in numbers.

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 21

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Saiyaara witnessed a dip of 11% in numbers and minted Rs 1.78 crores on day 21 (third Thursday) which took the overall collection of the movie to Rs 308.38 crores

Saiyaara Week 3 Box Office Collection

To note, Saiyaara, which has slowed down during the third week, made a collection of Rs 27.88 crores in week 3.

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 22 Prediction

Given the ongoing trend, Saiyaara will be seen struggling to earn Rs 2 crores in a day. In fact, it will be minting around Rs 1-1.5 crores today (day 22/ fourth Friday) and will be inching close to Rs 310 crores as it entered the 4th week.

Interestingly, post the massive success of Saiyaara's music, Mohit Suri about nurturing talent and emphasised that he isn't a 'kingmaker'. Instead, talent needs to be discovered. "I don't believe you can make talent. You can discover a a talent. It's like a star, it always existed in the sky, millions of light years away, the light was taking some time to reach you. It is all the talent of singers that I've found. If I didn't find them, someone would have. What I have, maybe, is a great eye to discover. I cannot give talent to someone who doesn't have it. So my job is that to find a Faheem, find an Arijit from all over the globe".