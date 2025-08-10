Saiyaara Collection Day 24 Early Updates: Yesterday Numbers CROSSED; Inches Closer To 320 Cr On 4th Weekend

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 24 Early Updates: When Saiyaara hit theatres, no one quite expected a debut film to shatter expectations the way it did. Starring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, this romantic drama didn't just charm the audience - it took over the box office like a storm. Within its first week, Saiyaara notched up record-breaking numbers for a debutant-led film, proving that fresh faces can make a massive splash. The sizzling chemistry between Ahaan and Aneet swept everyone off their feet so much that they started shipping the two, #AhNeet, off-screen as well.

Amidst the stiff box office competition from Mahavatar Narsimha, Saiyaara has managed to record a boost in numbers on its 4th weekend. As the film is enjoying its 4th Sunday at ticket counters today (August 10), let's take a closer look at how the movie is performing at the box office.

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 23 (Yesterday)

Saiyaara didn't just mark the debut of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda-it marked the arrival of Bollywood's next power pair. From the moment the trailer dropped, excitement had been brewing, but no one expected the film to translate that buzz into a box office juggernaut. And yet, Saiyaara did exactly that.

With an opening day number of Rs 21.5 cr, as per Sacnilk, the movie went on to rake in Rs 172.75 cr in its first week, followed by Rs 107.75 cr in week 2 and Rs 28.25 cr in 3rd week.

According to Sacnilk updates, the movie recorded a slight hike in numbers yesterday (Saturday, Aug 9) and netted around Rs 3.35 cr, taking the total collection to Rs 314.10 cr in 23 days.

Week 1 Collection - ₹ 172.75 Cr

Week 2 Collection - ₹ 107.75 Cr

Week 3 Collection - ₹ 28.25 Cr

Day 22 [4th Friday] - ₹ 2 Cr

Day 23 [4th Saturday] - ₹ 3.35 Cr

Total Net Collection - ₹ 314.10 Cr

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 24 Early Trends (4th Weekend): Total Collection So Far

According to the real-time Sacnilk data, Saiyaara has already crossed yesterday's earnings. Today (Sunday, Aug 10), the movie has managed to add ₹ 4.06 cr (approx.) till 8:00 PM. As of now, the total collection stands at around Rs 318.31 cr on the 4th weekend.

Saiyaara Occupancy Day 24 (Today)

Morning Shows: 12.27%

Afternoon Shows: 33.23%