Son Of Sardaar 2 Box Office Collection Day 3 Early Updates: Ajay Devgn's Film Hits 20Cr, Sees Surge On Sunday

Son Of Sardaar 2 Box Office Collection Day 3 Early Updates: Son Of Sardaar 2 and Dhadak 2 released in the theaters on Friday, July 1, 2025. Despite the weekend, Son Of Sardaar 2 saw only a slight rise at the box office on Saturday. On Sunday too, the movie is expected to see a slight rise. So far, Son Of Sardaar 2 is seeing a rise in footfalls. In the afternoon shows, Ajay Devgn's film saw 40.44% footfall. It is believed that Son Of Sardaar 2 will see a further rise in evening and night shows.

Son Of Sardaar 2 Box Office Collection Day 3 Early Updates

According to Sacnilk's report, Son Of Sardaar 2 has grossed Rs. 5.22 crores on Day 3 (Sunday) as of 6 pm. This makes the total box office collection of Son Of Sardaar 2 stand at Rs. 20.72 crores as per today's early trends.

Will Son Of Sardaar 2 See A Rise In Numbers Today?

On Saturday, Son Of Sardaar 2 has grossed Rs. 8.25 crores. So far on Sunday, Son Of Sardaar 2 has earned Rs. 5.22 crores. Since the movie is seeing a rise in the footfall, it is expected that it will earn better than on Saturday.

Son Of Sardaar 2 Box Office Collection

Day 1 (Friday)- Rs. 7.25 Cr

Day 2 (Saturday)- Rs. 8.25 Cr

Day 3 (Sunday)- Rs. 5.22 Cr (as of 6 pm)

Total- Rs. 20.72 Cr (early trends)

Son Of Sardaar 2 has so far earned Rs. 22.60 crores at the worldwide box office on day 2. Talking about the overseas collection, Son Of Sardaar 2 stands at Rs. 4 crores.

India net box office collection- Rs. 15.50 Cr

Worldwide box office collection- Rs. 22.60 Cr

Overseas box office collection- Rs. 4 Cr

India gross box office collection- Rs. 18.60 Cr

Son of Sardaar 2 Budget

Son of Sardaar 2 was made on a lavish scale, with an estimated budget of around Rs. 80-90 crore, according to a report by Filmibeat. This includes production, marketing, and distribution costs-marking a significant jump from the original film's Rs. 30 crore budget back in 2012. The sequel features large-scale sets, international shooting in Scotland and London, elaborate dance numbers, and an ensemble cast led by Ajay Devgn, all of which contributed to the higher costs. The filmmakers reportedly took a big swing, banking on nostalgia and Punjabi humor to draw family audiences over multiple weekends. Whether the investment pays off at the box office remains to be seen, but the makers clearly went all in.