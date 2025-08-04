Son Of Sardaar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 3: Ajay’s Film Sees Dip In Overseas During 1st Weekend

Son of Sardaar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 3: Ajay Devgn has returned with the eagerly anticipated sequel, Son of Sardaar 2, and audiences are buzzing with excitement. This film follows the 2012 hit Son of Sardaar, with Ajay reprising his role as Jassi Randhawa. Son of Sardaar 2 marks his third release this year, following Azaad and Raid 2, making it one of the most awaited films of the year. The film is directed by Vijay Kumar Arora and features a star-studded cast including Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, Neerju Bajwa, Roshni Walia, Sharat Saxena, Kubbra Sait, Chunky Panday, Vindu Dara Singh Mukul Dev, and Sanjay Mishra.

Interestingly, Son of Sardaar 2's trailer's intriguing elements and catchy music have generated significant interest among fans. The anticipation for Son of Sardaar 2 was palpable due to Ajay Devgn's previous successes this year. Despite the hype surrounding its release, Son of Sardaar 2 had a moderate opening at the box office not just in India but across the world.

Son of Sardaar 2 Overseas Box Office Collection Day 3

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Son of Sardaar 2 saw a dip in overseas collection during the opening weekend. The movie minted Rs 1.7 crores on day 2 (first Saturday) and Rs 1 crores on day 3 (first Sunday) at the overseas market. While the opening weekend overseas collection stands at Rs 2.7 crores, the total overseas collection of Son of Sardaar 2 stands at Rs 5 crores after three days of release

Son of Sardaar 2 Worldwide Box Office

On the other hand, the total worldwide collection of Son of Sardaar 2 stand at Rs 22.60 crores after three days of release.

Meanwhile, Ravi Kishan spoke about how he got the film and stated, "One day he (Ajay Devgn) called me and said that Sanjay Dutt was supposed to come for Son Of Sardaar 2, but due to some reason his visa got rejected. He asked me if I would do the film, and I was so happy because Sanjay Dutt is a cult, but there was also pressure to replace him. It was unbelievable that he offered me such a big role".