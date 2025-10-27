Thamma Box Office Day 6: Ayushmann’s Film Fails To Touch 100cr In 1st Weekend But Creates THIS Record

Thamma Box Office Collection Day 6: Ayushmann Khurrana has returned to the big screen after two years and the fans can't keep calm about it. After winning hearts with his performance in Dream Girl 2 in 2023, Ayushmann is here with the much talked about romantic horror comedy Thamma which has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Thamma also features a stellar cast of Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal in the lead.

To note, Thamma is the recent addition to Maddock's much popular horror comedy universe after Stree, Bhediya, Munjya and Stree 2. Interestingly, Thamma marks Ayushmann's first collaboration with Rashmika and their fresh chemistry has been winning hearts. From stellar cast, to trailer, songs to plot, everything about Thamma has managed to create a lot of buzz in the town and the movie did open to decent reviews from the audience and critics. However, the movie seems to be struggling at the box office in the first week.

Thamma Box Office Collection Day 6

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Thamma, which earned Rs 13.1cr on first Saturday, saw a dip of 3.82% on first Sunday (day 6) and minted Rs 12.6cr taking the overall collections of the movie to Rs 91.3cr. Interestingly, Thamma's opening weekend collection turns out to be Rs 25.7cr.

Thamma Becomes Ayushmann Khurran's 5th Highest Grosser

With a total collection of Rs 91.3cr, Thamma has managed to beat the lifetime collection of Andhadhun (Rs 72.5cr) and has emerged as Ayushmann's 5th highest grosser after Dream Girl, Badhaai Ho, Bala and Dream Girl 2.

Thamma Box Office Collection Day 7 Prediction

Given the fact that it's Monday, Thamma is expected to see a dip in numbers today (day 7/ first Monday). The movie is likely to earn Rs 5-7cr and it will be interesting to see if Thamma will be able to touch Rs 100cr mark at the box office today.

Meanwhile, as Thamma has been winning hearts, fans have referred to Ayushmann Khurrana as Captain America of Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. However, Ayushmann reacted to the same and stated, "Mat kar lala. Nahi chahiye hume bahar ki validation (Don't do this, we don't need the outside validation). No comparison, this is our desi universe. So Thamma is Thamma."