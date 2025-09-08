The Bengal Files Box Office Day 3: Vivek's Film Fails To Touch 10Cr During Opening Weekend Despite Hike

The Bengal Files Box Office Collection Day 3: Vivek Agnihotri's latest film The Bengal Files, has been making waves in the news ever since it was announced. To note, this political drama delves into the 1946 Great Calcutta Killings and the Noakhali riots and it has got everyone brimming with an opinion. It completes Agnihotri's The Files Trilogy, which also includes The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files. Despite its intriguing premise, the film faced challenges in securing enough screens for a nationwide release which has emerged as a major hurdle for its box office collection.

The Bengal Files features a stellar cast including Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar, Simrat Kaur, Anupam Kher, Saswata Chatterjee, Namashi Chakraborty, Rajesh Khera, Puneet Issar, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Sourav Das and Mohan Kapur. With such talent and an engaging storyline highlighted in its trailer, it has piqued the interest of many cinema enthusiasts. However, the movie opened to mixed reviews and has been struggling at the box office.

The Bengal Files Box Office Collection Day 3

According to a report published in Sacnilk, The Bengal Files saw a hike of over 27% in numbers and minted Rs 2.75cr on day 3 (first Sunday) which took the overall collections of the movie to Rs 6.74cr after three days. As The Bengal Files has been witnessing a box office clash with Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4, the latter had minted almost 4 times more that The Bengal Files and made a collection of Rs 10cr on day 3

The Bengal Files Opening Weekend Collection

With a collection of Rs 2.15cr on first Saturday and Rs 2.75cr on first Sunday, The Bengal Files made an opening weekend collection of Rs 4.9cr. To note, this is around 4 times less than Baaghi 4 which minted Rs 19cr during the opening weekend

The Bengal Files Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction

Given the ongoing trend, The Bengal Files will be seeing a dip in numbers today (day 4/ first Monday) and will be struggling to touch Rs 8cr at the box office.

Meanwhile, as the theatres in West Bengal refused to show The Bengal Files producer Pallavi Joshi made an appeal to President Draupadi Droupadi Murmu seeking intervention. Sharing a letter on Instagram Pallavi wrote, "URGENT APPEAL Your Excellency, @presidentofindia, As Producer of #TheBengalFiles, I am pained that multiplex chains in Bengal have refused the film's release under political pressure and threats by the ruling party. I plead for your intervention to uphold my constitutional rights and ensure its release in Bengal".