War 2 Box Collection Day 10: Did Hrithik Roshan's Film Win Or Lose Against Mahavatar Narsimha On Saturday?

War 2 Box Collection Day 10 Vs Mahavatar Narsimha: Things have turned intense at the box office. The second half of 2025 have given us enough surprises. Saiyaara emerged as a massive hit, proving that a film with newbies can work if the storyline is right and the promotions are not too in-your-face. Mahavatar Narsimha became the sleeper hit of the year, earning over Rs 200 crore at the national box office.

Son of Sardaar 2 and Dhadak 2 failed to live up to the hype, while War 2 became a victim of 'milking the concept of Pan-India release and depending on stars when storyline is unimpressive'. While Mahavatar Narsimha has witnessed growth even in the fourth week, War 2 is struggling to remain strong at the box office.

So, what are the latest numbers for box office collection? Did War 2 beat Mahavatar Narsimha? Sumit Kadel earlier posted that the animated movie would defeat Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR-starrer once the weekend kicks in. Did it really happen? Here's a quick comparison of the two films related to their performance on Saturday (August 23).

WAR DAY 10 BOX OFFICE COLLECTION (SACNILK UPDATES)

According to Sacnilk, the action thriller earned Rs 6.25 crore on its second Saturday. The total net box office collection of War 2 stands at 214.50 crore, including all the languages.

Despite the initial buzz, the movie has failed to resonate well with the audience, turning out to be a disappointment. Trade experts have expressed their shock over the dismal performance of the movie. It barely managed to earn half of what War minted on the first day in 2019.

"War 2 couldn't strike a chord with the audience as the makers couldn't promote the show film and just depended on the hype. Considering the budget and buzz, the film should have crossed Rs 200 crore in the first five days in Hindi. War (Hindi) alone earned Rs 51 crore on the opening day in 2019," a reliable source earlier told Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit.

MAHAVATAR NARSIMHA BOX OFFICE COLLECTION DAY 30

As per Sacnilk's early estimates, the movie earned Rs 4.75 crore on August 23, taking the total box office collection to Rs 222.35 crore. Interestingly, the film is inching closer towards the Rs 200-crore mark in the Hindi-speaking belts.

"Mahavatar Narsimha's success has proved that good content will sell irrespective of the promotions, hype or cast. There was no massive marketing campaign for the film, yet it managed to impress the audience and rake in big moolah. This proves that the makers need to bring good stories and work according to the demand of the audience," a source told Filmibeat.

MAHAVATAR NARSIMHA VS WAR 2- WHO WON BOX OFFICE BATTLE?

According to Sacnilk, War 2 performed better than Mahavatar Narsimha when we considered overall box office collection in all the languages.