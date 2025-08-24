War 2 Box Office Collection Day 10: Hrithik-Jr NTR’s Film 55% Jump In Numbers; Creates A Record

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 10: Hrithik Roshan's War 2 has been one of the biggest releases of the year for several reasons. The movie marks Bollywood's Greek God's first release of 2025 and his first collaboration with filmmaker Ayan Mukerji. This isn't all. War 2 also marks Jr NTR's much talked about debut in Bollywood. Apart from the two legendary stars, War 2, which is a sequel to the 2019 release War, also features Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Varun Badola and Ashutosh Rana in the lead. To note, War 2 is an action thriller and has been grabbing a lot of eyeballs ever since it was announced.

Interestingly, War 2 has been the sixth installment of the YRF's Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Tiger 3, War and Pathaan. While Hrithik's fresh and sizzling chemistry with Kiara has set the box office on fire, War 2 also featured an interesting face off between the Fighter actor and RRR star. As War 2 was released amid massive buzz in the town, the movie opened to mixed reviews and recorded as the lowest opener of the spy universe. While War 2 has been witnessing a continupus dip in numbers post the first Monday, the second weekend came as a sigh of relief in terms of collection

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 10

According to a report published in Sacnilk, War 2, which was released on Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, made a collection of Rs 6.2 crores on day 10 (second Saturday). This included Rs 5.35cr in Hindi, Rs 0.1cr in Tamil and Rs 0.75cr in Telugu. As a result, War 2's total collection of turned out to be Rs 214.45cr (including Rs 159.1cr in Hindi, Rs 1.8 in Tamil and Rs 53.44cr in Telugu) after 10 days of release

War 2 Becomes Hrithik Roshan's Highest Grosser Post COVID 19

Interestingly, with a collection of Rs 214.45cr, War 2 has managed to beat the lifetime collection of Fighter (Rs 212.73cr) and has emerged as Hrithik Roshan's highest grosser post COVID 19.

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 11 Prediction

According to given trends, War 2 will be seen having a steady hold at the box office during the second weekend. The movie is expected to cross Rs 220cr on day 11 (second Sunday). In fact, War 2 is expected to rake in over Rs 10 cr during the second weekend at the box office

Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra has been all gaga about War 2 especially Kiara Advani's performance. Taking to social media, Sidharth wrote, "What a ride! Action, scale and so much style. @kiaraliaadvani such grace and strength on screen. @hrithikroshan As always a class apart. @jrntr sheer power house on screen and a big applause to @ayan_mukerji and team for bringing it all to life"