War 2 Box Office Collection Day 2 Early Updates: Hrithik Roshan's Film To Hit 100Cr Today? Here's Numbers

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 2 Early Updates: The long weekend has started, and the movies in the theaters are expected to perform exceptionally well. Recently, War 2 and Coolie have been released in the theaters, and we have high hopes for both of them. War 2 has exceeded all expectations and grossed Rs. 51.5 crores on the opening day. However, the main point is whether War 2 will manage to maintain its charm at the box office? Has it already hit 100 crores? Let us take a look at Day 2's report of War 2:

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 2 Early Updates

According to Sacnilk's report, War 2 has grossed Rs. 37.31 crores at the box office on Day 2 (Friday) as of 7 pm. This makes the total box office collection of War 2 stand at Rs. 88.81 crores as per today's early trends.

Will War 2 Hit 100 Crores Today?

War 2 has inched close to hitting 40 crores at the box office on Day 2, that too by 7 pm. The day is yet to end and it is expected that the movie will surpass yesterday's collection. Does that mean that War 2 will hit 100 crores by the end of the day? It seems like as it has already hit 90 crores (almost) so far.Let us further wait for the day to end and the final report to arrive.

War 2 Beats Chhaava's Day 2 Box Office Collection

Vicky Kaushal's movie Chhaava is the highest grossing film of 2025. It has earned Rs. 37 crores at the box office on Day 2. And, War 2 has already left Chhaava behind on Day 2 (as per early trends). It seems like War 2 will easily become the highest-grossing film of 2025.

War 2 Box Office Collection

Day 1 (Thursday)- Rs. 51.5 Cr

Day 2 (Friday)- Rs. 37.31 Cr (as of 7 pm)

Total- Rs. 88.81 Cr (early trends)

War 2 Budget

According to Financial Express, War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR, is being made on a staggering budget of Rs. 400 crore, making it the most expensive film in the YRF Spy Universe to date. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the high-octane action thriller is expected to feature top-tier VFX, international locations, and large-scale action sequences, justifying its massive production cost. This ambitious budget also positions War 2 among the most expensive Indian films ever made.