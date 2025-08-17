War 2 Box Office Collection Day 4 Early Updates: Hrithik's Film Hits 165 Cr, Expected To See Surge On Sunday

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 4 Early Updates: War 2 has been performing exceptionally well at the box office. On its premiere day, the film grossed a record-breaking Rs. 52 crores, followed by a 10% increase the next day. However, Saturday saw a significant drop in collections, leaving many wondering whether War 2 can maintain its momentum. Let's take a closer look at how the film is performing on Sunday, and whether there's been an increase in footfall today.

Is War 2 Seeing Increase In Footfall Today?

War 2 is not seeing much rise in the footfall today (Sunday). On Saturday, had 16.27% footfall in the morning shows, while 34.60% footfall in the afternoon shows. On Sunday (Day 4), War 2 had 16.24% in the morning shows and 39.46% in the afternoon shows. Therefore, we can not expect much rise at the box office on Sunday when compared to Saturday.

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 4 Early Updates

According to Sacnilk's report, War 2 has grossed Rs. 24.37 crores at the box office on Day 4 (Sunday) as of 5 pm. This makes the total box office collection of War 2 stand at Rs. 166.97 crores as per today's early trends.

Will War 2 Hit 200 Crores Today?

Reaching Rs. 200 crores seems like a distant goal for War 2. As per Sunday's early trends, War 2 has only hit 158 crores so far. It is speculated that War 2 might earn somewhere around 35-40 crores on Day 4 (Sunday). This will definitely make the movie come close to 200 crores, but probably not hit that mark.

War 2 Box Office Collection

Day 1 (Thursday)- Rs. 52 Cr

Day 2 (Friday)- Rs. 57.35 Cr

Day 3 (Saturday)- Rs. 33.25 Cr

Day 4 (Sunday)- Rs. 24.37 Cr (as of 5 pm)

Total- Rs. 166.97 Cr (early trends)

War 2 Worldwide & Overseas Collection

War 2 has finally hit 200 crores at the worldwide box office. As of Day 3 (Saturday), War 2 stands at Rs. 215 crores at the worldwide box office. While overseas, War 2 stands at Rs. 45 crores.

As per Mint's report, War 2 has been made on a budget of around Rs. 300-400 crores. War 2 stars Hrithik Roshan in the lead role alongside Jr. NTR, alongside Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana, Anil Kapoor, Varun Badola, and Vijay Vikram Singh in the key role.