War 2 Early Box Office Report Day 1: Will Hrithik-Jr NTR's Face Off BEAT First Part's Opening Day Figures?

Photo Credit: Instagram/@yrf

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 Early Prediction: The countdown has officially begun for War 2, and the buzz is deafening. As the next explosive chapter in YRF's Spy Universe, the film promises a high-octane showdown that fans have been craving. With Hrithik Roshan returning as the suave, deadly spy Kabir and Jr. NTR stepping in as his formidable opponent, this isn't just a clash of characters - it's a battle of titans.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is set to expand the Spy Universe in a big way, connecting threads from Pathaan, Tiger, and the original War. With YRF backing it as one of their most ambitious projects yet, expectations are sky-high.

From international shoot schedules to stylized combat sequences and a gripping script, every piece of War 2 screams blockbuster. The hype has already turned the film into a hot topic across social media, with fans eagerly waiting for the trailer drop and any teaser crumbs they can grab. Whether it's the fire-and-ice chemistry between Hrithik and NTR, Kiara's unexpected transformation, or the sheer scale of the spectacle, War 2 is shaping up to be one of the most explosive films of the decade. As the Spy Universe continues to expand, this showdown might just be its most unforgettable chapter yet.

War 2 Box Office Buzz: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR & Kiara Advani Film Early Prediction For Day 1

In what is being hyped as one of the most anticipated face-offs in Indian cinema, War 2 brings together two of the industry's most celebrated action stars. Hrithik, known for his slick stunts and commanding screen presence, meets his match in Jr. NTR - the powerhouse performer with raw intensity and massive fan appeal. Their dynamic promises edge-of-the-seat thrills, with fans already speculating who will emerge victorious in this cinematic combat.

Adding a layer of allure and intrigue to the film is Kiara Advani, whose role reportedly blends sensuality with sharpness. Stepping into a bold, glamorous avatar unlike any of her previous roles, Kiara is said to be portraying a character that's more than just eye candy. She's at the heart of the narrative - intelligent, unpredictable, and entangled in the war between Kabir and his nemesis.

As War 2 races towards its grand theatrical release on August 14, 2025 (Thursday), the ticket pre-sales are witnessing an upward boost across India. According to trade expert Joginder Tuteja, Hrithik, Jr NTR and Kiara's film is likely to open to a whopping Rs 60+ cr on day 1, followed by over Rs 75 cr earnings on Independence Day holiday.

Taking to Twitter (now 'X'), he tweeted, "#War2 BOX OFFICE PREDICTIONS (India nett)

14th August - Thursday - 60 crores+

15th August - Friday - 75 crores+

After this, reports will take over!

#HrithikRoshan #NTR #AyanMukerji #YRF"

Another rade analyst and movie critic, Rohit Jaiswal, also shared his early predictions for War 2 opening day figures. As per Rohit's Twitter post, War 2 might have a smashing opening of around Rs 70 cr (net) in the Hindi belt on the day of its release.

Rohit Jaiswal wrote on Twitter, "JR NTR - HRITHIK ROSHAN - KIARA ADVANI - SPY UNIVERSE - WAR 2

Expectation from WAR 2 is growing DAY by DAY, huge buzz across INDIA...

Trade expecting ₹70cr Nett in HINDI as Day 1...

Two Big Actors + Franchise + Spy Universe + Brave Trailer + Mammoth mounting + No competition from any HINDI FILM + Independence Day Eve will benefit the film in a massive way...."

Will War 2 Surpass War's Opening Day Figures On Day 1?

If the said trade analysts' early prediction of War 2 box office collection day 1 reports turn out to be true, then the sequel will easily surpass the first day numbers of War (2019). As per Sacnilk, the first part, directed by Siddharth Anand, had earned ₹53.35 cr on its first day at the domestic box office.