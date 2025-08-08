War 2 USA Advance Booking (6 Days Before Release): Hrithik’s Film Beats Sikandar Pre-Sales In North America

War 2 USA Advance Booking Update: War 2 is one of the most anticiapted releases of the year for several reasons. The action thriller is helmed by Ayan Mukerji and comes with a stellar cast of Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Ashutosh Rana in the lead. Marking as Jr NTR's big Bollywood debut, War 2 is the sequel to the 2019 release War starring Hrithik and Tiger Shroff. To note, War 2 also marks Hrithik's first collaboration with Kiara Advani and their sizzling chemistry has been grabbing a lot of eyeballs.

To note, War 2 will feature Hrithik and Jr NTR locking horns on the big screen for the first time and it has got the audience quite excited. In fact, the teaser and trailer have dropped hints about War 2 featuring high octane action sequences. On the other hand, War 2 songs have also been grabbing a lot of eyeballs for its foot-tapping music. This isn't all. Hrithik and Jr NTR's dance face off in Janaabe Aali has added to excitement for War 2. Interestingly, the makers have already begun the advance booking for War 2 in USA and the movie seems to be picking up pace.

War 2 USA Advance Booking (6 Days Before Release)

According to a tweet shared by PaniPuri, War 2 has managed to rake in $310,164 ($310K) in North America (Telugu : $232K, Hindi : $78K) 6 days before the release. To note, the movie witnessed a sale of 12,406 tickets so far.

War 2 Surpasses Sikandar Premiere Pre Sales In North America

Interestingly, War 2 has managed to surpass the total pre-sales of Salman Khan's Sikandar premiere collection which happens to be around $305K that too just 6 six days of release.

Meanwhile, Hrithik had earlier told Variety, "War is a really special franchise for me. It is not easy making films of this scale, and we have given our best to make 'War 2' an action spectacle for people. I've always been a huge fan of the action genre since I was a kid, and I really have fun whenever I do films like War 2. So, for me, I had the best time reliving Kabir - a character that has given me love from all quarters for years now. I can't wait to see the reaction of people when they see 'War 2' on the big screen".