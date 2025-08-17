War 2 Vs Coolie Box Office Collection Day 3 (North America): Did Hrithik-Jr. NTR Beat Rajinikanth? FACT CHECK

War 2 Vs Coolie Box Office Collection Day 3 (North America): Box office clashes always lit up the silver screens and create buzz before release. As War 2 and Coolie locked horns in the cinema halls, the trade experts gave their two cents on their performance. After the advance bookings reflected that Coolie was winning the battle, trade analysts from the north predicted that War 2 would fail to beat the Rajinikanth-starrer in terms of numbers.

Numbers don't lie- Coolie is indeed moving ahead in the race, courtesy of the blockbuster numbers in the international markets like North America, the UAE, Singapore and the United Kingdom.

Considering the star power of Hrithik Roshan & Jr. NTR and the franchise benefit, War 2 underperformed at the box office. While the industry was hoping the film would break War's record, the Ayan Mukerji directorial barely managed to earn half of what Hrithik and Tiger Shroff-starrer collected on the opening day in Hindi.

WAR 2 VS COOLIE OVERSEAS BOX OFFICE COLLECTION DAY 3

Did War 2 finally manage to beat Coolie at the box office? This has been the question on everyone's mind ever since a tweet went viral. CineHub's X handle stated that War 2 would score more numbers than Coolie in North America on the third day.

"#War2 after OVERTAKING FOOTFALLS of #Coolie on Day 2, it is now set to record HIGHER DAY 3 than the RAJINIKANTH's film in North America (sic)," the tweet read.

In case you're also wondering whether War 2 defeated Coolie in North America or not, we have an update. No, Hrithik Roshan and Junior NTR's action thriller couldn't gather more numbers than Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagraj's film.

Cinehub's claims of War 2 beating Coolie in North America on Saturday are false. The X handle has been sharing tweets without verifying from proper sources.

Venky Box Office confirmed that Coolie generated $785K while War 2 minted $600K in North America on the third day of release. Here's the tweet to prove it!