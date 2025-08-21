War 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 7: 300Cr Benchmark Crossed! Hrithik's Film Sees Slow Growth On Wed

War 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 7: War 2 has finally crossed the Rs. 300 crore mark at the worldwide box office. However, despite this major milestone, the film hasn't seen significant growth in its overseas collections. On the other hand, Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR's actioner is witnessing a consistent decline in domestic performance. As for Wednesday's India net collection, War 2 recorded a drop of over 35%, earning only Rs. 5.75 crore. Let's take a look at how much growth War 2 has seen at the worldwide box office as of Day 7.

War 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 7

According to Sacnilk's report, War 2 saw a rise of only 2.6%. Despite this small rise at the worldwide box office on Day 7 (Wednesday), War 2 stands at a total worldwide collection of Rs. 306 crores.

War 2 Overseas Collection Day 7

At the overseas box office, War 2 saw a rise of only 1 crore. On Day 6, War 2 stood at Rs. 67 crores while on Day 7 (Wednesday), it stands at Rs. 68 crores.

War 2 Collections Day 7 (Wednesday)

India net box office collection- Rs. 199.25 Cr

Worldwide box office collection- Rs. 306 Cr

Overseas box office collection- Rs. 68 Cr

India gross box office collection- Rs. 238 Cr

War 2 Box Office Collection (India Net) Day 7

Day 1- Rs. 52 Cr

Day 2- Rs. 57.85 Cr

Day 3- Rs. 33.25 Cr

Day 4- Rs. 32.65 Cr

Day 5- Rs. 8.75 Cr

Day 6- Rs. 9 Cr

Day 7- Rs. 5.75 Cr

Total- Rs. 199.25 Cr

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 8 Early Trends

According to Sacnilk's report, War 2 has earned only Rs. 1.38 crores on Day 8 (Thursday) as of 4 pm. This makes the movie finally hit the 200 crores benchmark. War 2 stands at Rs. 200.63 crores as of Thursday's early trends.

War 2 stars Hrithik Roshan, Jr. NTR and Kiara Advani in key roles. The movie is directed by Ayan Mukherji and is the producer under the banner of Yash Raj Films.