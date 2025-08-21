Get Updates
Get notified on entertainment, celebrity news, and binge-worthy shows!

War 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 7: 300Cr Benchmark Crossed! Hrithik's Film Sees Slow Growth On Wed

By
War 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 7

War 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 7: War 2 has finally crossed the Rs. 300 crore mark at the worldwide box office. However, despite this major milestone, the film hasn't seen significant growth in its overseas collections. On the other hand, Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR's actioner is witnessing a consistent decline in domestic performance. As for Wednesday's India net collection, War 2 recorded a drop of over 35%, earning only Rs. 5.75 crore. Let's take a look at how much growth War 2 has seen at the worldwide box office as of Day 7.

Also Read
Giaa Manek-Varunn Jain Age Gap: OG Gopi Bahu Finds Love In Much Younger Man, Here's How The Couple Met
Giaa Manek-Varunn Jain Age Gap: OG Gopi Bahu Finds Love In Much Younger Man, Here's How The Couple Met

War 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 7

According to Sacnilk's report, War 2 saw a rise of only 2.6%. Despite this small rise at the worldwide box office on Day 7 (Wednesday), War 2 stands at a total worldwide collection of Rs. 306 crores.

War 2 Overseas Collection Day 7

At the overseas box office, War 2 saw a rise of only 1 crore. On Day 6, War 2 stood at Rs. 67 crores while on Day 7 (Wednesday), it stands at Rs. 68 crores.

War 2 Collections Day 7 (Wednesday)

India net box office collection- Rs. 199.25 Cr
Worldwide box office collection- Rs. 306 Cr
Overseas box office collection- Rs. 68 Cr
India gross box office collection- Rs. 238 Cr

War 2 Box Office Collection (India Net) Day 7

Day 1- Rs. 52 Cr
Day 2- Rs. 57.85 Cr
Day 3- Rs. 33.25 Cr
Day 4- Rs. 32.65 Cr
Day 5- Rs. 8.75 Cr
Day 6- Rs. 9 Cr
Day 7- Rs. 5.75 Cr

Total- Rs. 199.25 Cr

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 8 Early Trends

According to Sacnilk's report, War 2 has earned only Rs. 1.38 crores on Day 8 (Thursday) as of 4 pm. This makes the movie finally hit the 200 crores benchmark. War 2 stands at Rs. 200.63 crores as of Thursday's early trends.

War 2 stars Hrithik Roshan, Jr. NTR and Kiara Advani in key roles. The movie is directed by Ayan Mukherji and is the producer under the banner of Yash Raj Films.

Comments

More from Filmibeat

View More
Read more about: war 2 box office collection
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out
X