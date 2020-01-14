Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai Completes 20 Year: Throwback To The Hrithik Roshan's Iconic Blockbuster

Love At First Sight

Reportedly, the first meeting scene from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai is based on the real-life incident in Hrithik Roshan's life. The actor according to a report in Time of India, met his now ex-wife the same way at a traffic signal. Of course, the actor at the time wasn't on a cycle. The paper said, "While Hrithik and Sussanne knew each other since childhood, he fell in love with her at a traffic signal. Both were driving their respective cars and were stuck in a traffic jam. The minute Hrithik turned to his left to glance at the car next to him, his life changed. Just next to him was the most gorgeous woman he had ever set eyes on. He instantly fell in love with her."

Hrithik's Dance Debut

The film does not just mark the debut of Hrithik's acting career but also his dancing career. Hrithik is known for his dancing skills way more than his lead roles, the hook step from Ek Paal Ka Jeena has managed to outlive any other hook step and song in the industry. Ever since he has always been asked to perform the hook step at shows and event. And a similar craze was seen in 2019 when Roshan returned to screen as the hunk with War and shook his legs on songs like, Jai Jai Shiv Shankar and Ghungroo.

Anupam Kher As The Bad Guy

Bollywood films usually have a premise around the social difference in the lead character's family. If the girl is rich the father has to be the bad guy, but when Anupam Kher agreed to Sonia and Rohit's love, I was relieved. But the biggest shocker of the film came when he orders his friend to kill Rohit (Hrithik). Kher earlier has played negative roles but the blockbuster was an eye-opener. I still can't imagine Anupam Kher in a villainous role.

Kareena Kapoor Secret Debut

Kareena was set to debut alongside Hrithik with Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, however, backed out after shooting several scenes for the film. Even after being replaced by Ameesha Patel, she made it into the final cut of the film. If you wish to check out the scene you will have to watch the film again after two decades.

Songs

Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, made it to its popularity thanks to the hit songs. From the title track to Ek Paal Ka Jeena, all instantly became fan favourites. The film didn't just boost Hrithik and Ameesha's careers but also helped Lucky Ali with the rise to stardom.