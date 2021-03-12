When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Reacted To Being Called 'Bachchan Bahu': It Sounds More Dramatic Than It Is

Aishwarya On Being Called 'Bachchan Bahu'

While speaking to NDTV, Aishwarya had said, "I think all these terms have been coined for glorious reading, and it sounds more dramatic than it is. 'Bachchan Bahu'.... and all. These terms have been coined, and people probably like the ring of that." (sic)

Aishwarya: I'm Just A Regular Girl

The actress further added that she is just a regular girl Aishwarya Rai who got married to Abhishek Bachchan, and she is okay with her new surname that has come along with her marriage.

Speaking about marrying into a prestigious family, the Josh actress said, "Members of this family have been in the public eyes, and they have earned the public recognition."

Aishwarya Said She & Abhishek Are Like Other Regular Couples

In the same interview, Aishwarya also said that neither she nor Abhishek were looking to make any kind of statement with their wedding. Both of them loved each other, got their parents' blessings and got married like any other regular couple.

Cut To Present...

Both Aishwarya and Abhishek are happily married, and they are proud parents of a beautiful daughter named Aaradhya. In the last fourteen years, Abhishek and Aishwarya might have been through many ups and downs, but they never failed to set marriage goals. Apparently, that is why they are one of the most loved couples of B-town.