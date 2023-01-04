    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Vijay Varma Blushes As He Gets Teased By Paps While Returning From Goa With Rumoured GF Tamaannaah

      By
      |
      Vijay Varma Returns From Goa With Rumoured GF Tamaannaah

      The New Year came with a surprise for all of us after a video of Darlings actor Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia kissing went viral on the internet. Both actors are said to be the newest couple in tinseltown. Though there is no confirmation about the same, the news about their alleged relationship is trending big time on social media.

      Comments

      MORE VIJAY VARMA NEWS

      Read more about: vijay varma tamaannaah bhatia
      Story first published: Wednesday, January 4, 2023, 9:20 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 4, 2023
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X