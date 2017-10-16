 »   »   » Are You Listening Ranveer Singh? Ranbir Kapoor Did The Most Romantic Thing For Deepika Padukone

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone were touted to be one of the most hottest couple of tinsel town. Unfortunately, the duo later parted ways due to reasons best known to them.
However, her equation with her ex beau Ranbir Kapoor is still talked about after so many years. In fact, they went on to star together in a couple of films and share a very cordial relationship.
Recently, in an interview with a leading trade analyst, the 'Padmavati' actress spoke about the most romantic thing someone has ever done for her...
Melody Of Love
Deepika was quoted as saying, " "The most romantic... Oh God! I'm sure there's a lot. But if I had to think of one thing that comes to my mind, it would be that I wanted to learn to play an instrument and the instrument arrived at my house a few days later."
When Exes Ranbir & Deepika Bumped Into Each Other At A Party
If you jog down your memory a bit then way back in 2012, there were reports about ex-flames, who shared a cordial relationship by then bumping into each other at a party.
A Gift From A Certain Mr Kapoor
During their conversation, Deepika let it slip that she was taking some interest in music and that she wanted to take piano lessons. Much to her surprise, a special delivery was made to her her house and it was none other than a piano, courtesy of one Mr. Charming Kapoor.
Ahem, Ahem...Are You Listening Ranveer Singh?
Woah, now that definitely took us by surprise considering we would expect the romantic thing to be done for Deepika by her current beau Ranveer Singh. Wonder what Ranveer has to say!