 »   »   » CONTROVERSIAL! Deepika Padukone SAID THIS About Her EGO CLASH With Ranveer Singh & Shahid Kapoor!

Deepika Padukone is surely not going through a smooth phase of her life - be it professional front or the personal one.

If one side, her name is constantly being dragged for Padmavati controversy, hush hush is there that there's ego clash brewing between Deepika and co-stars, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor.



Recently, while talking to DNA, when Deepika is asked about the same, the actress rather gave a clear reply and here's what she has to say about Ranveer and Shahid.



Deepika On Her Fallout With Shahid & Ranveer "It is so childish and sad that I have to sit here and justify my actions. My being there that particular day to launch the 3D trailer of Padmavati was something spontaneous," said Deepika.

Deepika Says It Was Bhansali's Decision "My director, Sanjay Leela Bhansali wanted me to be there. And it was important for my director that I was there. He has given up a day meant for shooting, when we are fighting against time to complete the film and asked me to go."

Deepika Will Do Whatever Bhansali Tells Her To Do "You know how important each day is when a film is being completed. And he chose to let me go for this event, because that is what he wanted. That is what he needed. I was just following his instructions the same way I would do whatever he asked me to do on set," concluded Deepika.

Deepika On Her Personal Life In her other interview, Deepika also talked about her personal life and said, "Personal life doesn't only mean relationships. It means juggling your family time, it means running a home. Taking care of your staff, of your plumber or carpenter or electrician. When I break it down, my life is no different from anyone else."

What's Deepika's Way To Unwind? Speaking about the same, "I have different ways of unwinding. I connect with my family every two to three days. This is something I look forward to."

Why Deepika has Signed Only One Film After Padmavati? "I am not in any hurry. I have never been excited about the number of releases I might have in a year. I have had 2013, in which I had four releases and 2016, where I didn't have a single release."

We Feel You, Deepika! "I look forward to working with my favourite Irrfan again in Vishal Bhardwaj sir's next. Frankly, when you work on a film like Padmavati, it takes up a lot of time. And then as I said, I'm in no hurry."



As far as Padmavati is concerned, owing to all the controversies surrounding the movie, its release date has been pushed and we gotta wait a while to watch this much-hyped film.