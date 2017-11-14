 »   »   » Hema Malini Hands Over The Baton To Deepika Padukone With A Heartfelt Message!

Hema Malini handed over the baton to Deepika Padukone, as she presented the very first copy of her biography to the actress with a handwritten message. Deepika recently launched the biography at an event where Hema Ji spoke wonderful things about the actress.

As a token of appreciation, Hema Ji presented the very first copy of her biography to Deepika with a heartfelt handwritten message which reads, "The content of the book that you graciously launched take on an added meaning as I hand over the baton to you for the glorious contribution of artistic excellence".



Expressing her gratitude towards Hema Ji, Deepika took to social media sharing the cover page of the biography which showcased the handwritten message. Hema Malini had earlier touted Deepika as the new age dream girl. Interestingly, the actress who recently marked a debut in Bollywood with Om Shanti Om, played the role of 'dream girl' Shanti Priya as she essayed a character inspired by Hema Malini.



Both the leading ladies are also known to be the two Bollywood actresses of their respective generations to have spearheaded big budget films. With Deepika carrying Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus project Padmavati, one of the most expensive films of present times, it was Hema Malini who had delivered Razia Sultan in 1983, a high scale film backed by a woman in the titular role.



Deepika Padukone is currently on a high with Padmavati garnering immense praise and love for all her content pieces, posters, trailer and the song. The actress is being largely hailed for her powerful delivery of Padmavati, which is exhibited in the stills of the film.



Deepika, known to emote and express through her expressions, hold the audience's fascination in the stunning posters of the film. Being regarded as poetry in motion is Deepika's Ghoomar song, that has been winning audience across quarters.



