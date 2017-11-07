 »   »   » Esha Gupta Had Planned To Start Her Own Lingerie Line! When Would She Launch It?

Esha Gupta posted sizzling hot lingerie and topless pictures on her Instagram handle and made people go weak in their knees. Also, DNA quoted a source by saying, "She has worked out all the creatives and will come out with a campaign soon. Those photoshoots too are a part of her (lingerie) line."

It's close to 3 months now and there's no talk about her lingerie line and even her hot pictures have been reduced. Everyone's wondering when exactly would she launch her lingerie line as the best part is that, she'll model them herself! We guess we'll have to wait for some more time for her dreams to take shape! Stay tuned, folks!

Esha Gupta Esha Gupta planned to start her own lingerie line and we're waiting for the time when she would announce her upcoming venture. Hot Photoshoot Remember the hot lingerie photoshoot? That was a part of her upcoming campaign, reported DNA. Stiff Competition We guess she'll enter the market with a bang and take on the existing ones. So Cool The best part is that, Esha will model the lingerie all by herself! That's so cool, right? Esha's Secret? What would she name her lingerie line! Esha Gupta's Secret? What's In A Name? What do you think she must name her lingerie line, peeps? Entrepreneur Esha It's great to see Esha Gupta being an entrepreneur. Businesswoman She's got the talent and charisma to be a top businesswoman! Brand Launch We guess in a few months after the launch, her brand will end up being at the top. We're Waiting We hope she launches it as quickly as possible. The First In Bollywood She would proudly be the first B-town actress to own a lingerie line. She Means Business She means business and we never know, other actresses might join in too. Hot Cake Her line would sell like hot cakes after its launch as she has far and wider reach as an actress. Stores Or Online? We wonder if she'll keep it at stores or online or both! Something Different Her business idea is something unique and different, right? All The Best We wish Esha Gupta all the very best for her upcoming venture.

Also View: Hot Pictures Of Esha Gupta!