 »   »   » What Break-up? Deepika Padukone Pours LOVE On Ranveer Singh, While He Turns 'Joey Tribbiani' For Her

Don't you just love it that every single time, when we hear rumours about the break-up of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, the duo does something and make us go 'awww' over their cuteness.

What new? Well, a few hours ago, Ranveer Singh shared his picture, in which he can be seen gracing the cover of Hello magazine and guess what? His ladylove just dropped a comment on picture. Wanna know what is it? Scroll down!

Aww, You Two! "Well.. Hello (Heart emoticon)", commented Deepika Padukone on this picture of Ranveer Singh. Much to our surprise, Ranveer replied Deepika in Joey's tone and wrote, "How you DOIN (Heart-eyed emoticon)." Cute naa? Ranveer's Recent Posts Interestingly, Ranveer shared a few more pictures of himself. In this picture, he can be seen performing on stage and setting it on fire! Swag, On Point! How cool does Ranveer Singh look in this picture. No wonder why girls are just crazy about him. Jr. Bachchan & Sonakshi Liked The Picture Like us, Abhishek Bachchan and Sonakshi Sinha were also seen drooling over Ranveer Singh's pictures. Ranveer, On Work Front The actor is busy with the shooting of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati, in which he will be seen playing the role of 'Allaudin Khilji'. What's Next? Post the release of Padmavati, Ranveer will collaborate with Alia Bhatt for Zoya Akhtar's project, Gully Boy. Ranveer-Alia At ICW2017 Recently, Alia & Ranveer walked for Manish Malhotra at ICW 2017 and left all of us drooling over their chemistry. It was so much of fun to see Alia & Ranveer in one frame.

