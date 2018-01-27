 »   »   » RIVALRY CONTINUES! Shahid Kapoor Feels Ranveer Singh COULDN'T Match Up To His Acting In Padmaavat?

Meanwhile, Rishi Kapoor Pokes Fun At Ranveer

Rishi Kapoor, who's the brand-ambassador is ‘witty tweet's poked fun at Ranveer Singh and wrote, "Ranveer Singh has announced that if Karni Sena tries to stop the release of Padmavat , he will do Johar ."



However, with no response in return, Rishi Kapoor deleted his tweet.



Rishi Kapoor’s Sweet Gesture For Deepika

But the actor made sure to praise the leading actress of the movie, Deepika Padukone, in the sweetest possible way.



Deepika shared this picture on Instagram and wrote, "it was so lovely seeing both of you yesterday...Thank You for all the love & appreciation! @neetu54 #RishiKapoor."



Alia’s Message For Ranveer After Watching Padmaavat

"Ranveer Singh you magnificent person! How you've done this??? Epic epic epic! Blown me away and how! Pure magic in Padmavat!!!!!! 👏👏👏👏 @RanveerOfficial #Padmavat," tweeted Alia, while lauding Ranveer for his killer performance.



Alia On Deepika

"DP 😍 how can a human being look soooooo stunning!!! But what's even more stunning is your strength and your eyes and everything you did in this film! @deepikapadukone ❤❤❤," tweeted Alia Bhatt.



Alia On Shahid

"And last but definitely not the least my dear friend @shahidkapoor!!!! How you manage to make every character look like you belong there amazes me. 👏👏 Gave me soo many moments of goose flesh!"



Alia Praised Mr Bhansali As Well..

"Sanjay sir you have nailed it once again with the world you've given us! Can't wait for your next magical piece already! Running out of big beautiful words to describe your films Thank you for this experience :) #SanjayLeelaBhansali."



Yo Yo Honey Singh’s Sepcial Message For Ranveer

He tweeted, "@RanveerOfficial ek baar fir sabke dilon pe chaa gaya , mere jigar ka challa !! Big up Padmavati cast n crew!!."



To which Ranveer replied, "jojooooo tu meri jaaaan hai jojoooo! :)) thank you my brother ! big love and respect gabru veere."



Varun Dhawan’s Review On Padmaavat

"Padmaavat is a cinematic experience that cannot be missed. #SanjayLeelaBansali weaves his magic yet again. @RanveerOfficial wow wow @shahidkapoor powerrrrrrrr @deepikapadukone Rani ko 🙏. Don't miss it."



Here’s What Sonakshi Has to Say..

"So so SO proud of these 3 supremely talented individuals who i have the privilege of calling my friends. @RanveerOfficial, @shahidkapoor and @deepikapadukone... still reeling from #padmaavat, unable to express in words! More power to you all!"

